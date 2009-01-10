Ron Jackson: A 'no blood, no medal' policy

Pentagon adds insult to veterans' injuries

It appears to be another case of our government sticking a rusty bayonet into the backside of our veterans and twisting it.

The Pentagon has just released a report that it made a decision back in November to stop awarding the Purple Heart medal to war veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other nonphysical wounds.

The Purple Heart was established to provide veterans who suffered injury at the hand of the enemy enhanced benefits, such as priority scheduling of appointments and co-pay exemptions for in-patient and outpatient care.

Historically, recipients of the medal had to have suffered an obvious physical injury by an instrument of war. Bullet or grenade wounds are immediate qualifiers.

But what about those thousands of veterans who returned home looking "normal" but have psychological injuries? A Pentagon advisory group said that type of disorder is not "intentionally caused by enemy action, as is the case with a wound from a bomb or bullet, and because it remains difficult to diagnose and quantify." Doesn't that sound like some Donald Rumsfeld gibberish?

Not caused by the enemy? Difficult to diagnose? I'm sorry, but as much as some would have us believe, that ain't rocket science. You don't need an advanced degree to know when a veteran has been severely mentally wounded. Just ask the spouse of a veteran if their mate is less than the perfectly fit person they sent off to war. Ask the mother whose child returns home, not a much more mature adult, but someone more prone to exhibit almost childlike behavior. Ask the guy on the street about his former top-of -the-graduating-class-and-voted-most-likely, to succeed buddy who now can't hold a job since returning from war. Talk to the former civilian employer that held a job for a veteran but had to let him go because the veteran could no longer perform routine tasks.

It is almost understandable for the blatant ignorance of most of us who may see a young, healthy-looking destitute, homeless person and wonder why. That is not understandable for our government to do that to the men and women who served. One group, the Military Order of the Purple Heart opposes awarding the medal to psychologically injured veterans because it would "debase" the honor. How does the inability to stop reliving the sights and sounds of death lower any honor?

Of course, there is the school of doubt that says mental disorders can be faked and that technology cannot definitively establish PTSD as is required for the medal. So, at the risk of giving some veterans a higher disability rating, the Pentagon decided to punish the hundreds of thousands of deserving veterans by issuing a blanket policy to reject all claims that were not blood-stained. This "no blood, no harm" policy truly dishonors all those who served but were lucky enough to return physically intact.

There is a popular saying, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste." Well, according to the Pentagon, that is obviously not the case if you served in the U.S. military.

John Bircher of the Military Order of the Purple Heart group asked, "Would you award it (Purple Heart) to anyone who suffered the effects of chemicals or for other diseases and illnesses?" Bircher also added, "You have to have shed blood by an instrument of war at the hands of the enemy of the United States. Shedding blood is the objective." Does this guy not realize that chemicals, as well as bullets, are instruments of today's wars? Hasn't he heard of weapons of mass destruction?

So, what do we do for our veterans who seem to be fighting a second war against a bigger enemy, our own government?

Maybe we should establish a "Purple Mind" award for those veterans who have been mentally reinjured by the very country it served.

Ron Jackson is a regular columnist with The Daily Journal and can be reached at rjackson@gmail.com.