Achievements

Bureau chief wins awards

Scott Reeder, the statehouse bureau chief for The Daily Journal and its sister newspapers in Moline, Rock Island and Ottawa, will receive national honors for investigative reporting from the Inland Press Association.

The trade group representing newspapers across the United States will award Reeder first place for his series "Hidden Violations," which examined deficiencies in how Illinois deals with errant teachers.

How You Can Help

Who: United Way of Kankakee County.

What: FamilyWize prescription drug discount cards. FamilyWize cards are primarily for people with no health insurance or prescription coverage by their health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or VA benefits. FamilyWize cards also include prescription pet medications when purchased at a pharmacy. FamilyWize cards reduce prescription drug costs by an average of 35 percent and are distributed free of charge by United Way of Kankakee County and 550 participating United Way agencies.

Where: List of participating pharmacies: Walgreen Drug Store, 1700 E. Court St., Kankakee; Walgreen Drug Store, 1050 N. Kennedy, Kankakee; CVS Pharmacy, 200 West Court St., Kankakee; Osco Pharmacy, 446 South Washington Ave., Kankakee; Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 505 Riverstone Parkway, Kankakee; Riverview Pharmacy, 450 N Kennedy, Kankakee; Riverside Family Pharmacy, 400 N Wall St. Ste 1, Kankakee; K-Mart Pharmacy, 990 N. Kinzie Ave, Kankakee; Wal-Mart, 1260 Kinzie Ave., Bradley; Walgreen Drug Store, 501 N. Convent, Bourbonnais; Target, 1615 N. Rt. 50, Bourbonnais; Kroger Pharmacy, 633 Armour Rd., Bourbonnais; Osco Pharmacy, 453 Main St., Bourbonnais; Docs Drugs of Manteno, 47 S. Locust, Manteno; Docs Drugs of Momence, 2764 N Rt. 1-17, Momence; Docs Drug of Herscher, 279 W. Rte 115, Herscher.

Contact: People with Internet access can go to www.FamilyWize.org to print a card, look up drug prices and get a list of the participating pharmacies. FamilyWize cards are obtainable from any of our participating agencies, participating pharmacies or by calling United Way of Kankakee County at (815) 932-7476.

Relay For Life of Kankakee County

When: June 13-14, 2009

Where: Bishop McNamara High School, 500 W. Brookmont Avenue, Kankakee.

Details: Kick-Off Celebration at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, Monday, Jan. 12, 6 - 8: p.m.

Committee Meetings: 6 --7 p.m. at Quality Inn, Nov. 10; Dec. 8; Jan. 5; Feb. 9; March 9;, April 13; and May 11.

Team Meetings: 7-- 8 p.m. at Quality Inn, Feb. 9; March 9; April 13; and May 11.

Bank Night at Quality Inn: June 8, 5 - 8 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity

What: "Jazz for Habitat--An Evening of Jazz Standards" will be the second fund-raising concert for Habitat for Humanity.

Where: Paramount Theatre in downtown Kankakee

When: Begins at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for general admission seating, Thursday, Jan. 15.

Cost: Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door. All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kankakee County. The concert is underwritten by Riverside Health Care and Standard Title Guaranty Company.

Tickets can be purchased at the Paramount Theatre box office, Lydia and Groucho's Coffee Shop and Deli on 150 N Schuyler Ave., The Mayor's Office of Special Events located at the Kankakee railroad depot, Standard Title at 215 S. Schuyler Ave., Veronda's Music Village at 1030 N. Kennedy Drive and King Music at 670 W. Broadway in Bradley. For additional information, call Standard Title at (815) 933-5100.

Century Club membership

What: Membership in the century Club raises money for scholarships for Kankakee Community College students.

Cost: $125 for an individual or $250 for a couple.

Details: Two students are awarded Century Club scholarships annually. For information, contact Becky Wilder, coordinator of annual giving and alumni relations at Kankakee Community College, (815) 802-8251.

Bloodmobile at KCC

What: The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations.

Where: Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14

Details: For more information or to set up an appointment, phone Sarah Zirkle at (815) 802-8628. Walk-in appointments also are available.

Cash bash for KCC

What: The Kankakee Community College Cavalier Club will sponsor a "Cash Bash" with $8,100 in prizes.

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

When: from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24.

Cost: Admission is $100 per ticket, and each ticket admits two people. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Details: Cash awards will be one $5,000 prize, two $500 prizes and 21 $100 prizes. A buffet and drinks will be included. Those at the "Cash Bash" can play Las Vegas-style games. A person must be 21 years of age or older to purchase a Cash Bash ticket and to attend the event.

The Cavalier Club is KCC's athletic booster organization.

To purchase a ticket or for more information about the Cash Bash, call KCC's athletic department at (815) 802-8600 or e-mail jvasquez@kcc.edu.

Easter Seal Telethon

What: Sponsors are now being sought for the annual Easter Seal telethon in Kankakee County.

Where: Chalfant Hall, Olivet Nazarene University.

When: March 8

Details: Sponsorships range from $250 on up. For information, (815) 832-0623 or log in at easterseals@daca,net.

Christmas in April

What: Annual effort to rehabilitate homes for low income residents, the elderly and persons with disabilities. The goal this year is to do 40 homes with 800 volunteers.

The local program started in 1991 and passed the 500 home mark in 2004. Christmas in April has won the Governor's Hometown award in Illinois three times. This year's effort is being coordinated by Tony Perry, who helped originate the program here. In 2004 he won the Leonardo da Vinci award, given to Italian Americans, for his many roles in helping the community.

When: April 29

Where: Various locations throughout Kankakee County

To qualify: Write Christmas in April for an application, P.O. Box 1278, Kankakee, Ill., 60901 or call (815) 953-8611.

Volunteers and donors are needed, too: Again, call (815) 953-8611.

If you have a local charitable event that you'd like to have included in our weekly section, please contact Phil Angelo at pangelo@daily-journal.com.