Editorial - Secure schools important everywhere

The Kankakee School District is set to spend $540,000 on improved security in its buildings.

Actually, the $540,000 is less than half of the original security list. Earlier, teachers and administrators had identified $1.2 million in potential security improvements. Jon Krenek outlined the security plan in a recent story for The Daily Journal.

The main item, it seems will be the addition of a buzzer door system at Aroma Park, Edison, Lafayette, Proegler and Mark Twain buildings. In essence, no one will be walking into an elementary school without getting at least a visual inspection before proceeding.

The intent here is not to single out Kankakee. Bourbonnais and Bradley elementaries already have electronic door buzzer or swipe systems. So does Manteno Elementary.

School security is everywhere. Kankakee for years has had electronic surveillance on its buses. If a child gets out of hand, there's never a real argument over who started it, or who said what. Officials just sit down and play the tape.

There's a perception, fed by coverage of school shootings, that schools are unsafe places. People, of course, want their schools to be perfectly safe. The cruel reality is that far more violence against children happens in homes in abusive situations then happens in any classroom or on any school bus. School shootings, too, remain rare events. There are more deaths from lightning strikes than from school shootings, but lightning strikes do not make the evening news.

Still, security remains popular, popular among parents, popular among teachers. But do we not lose something when schools become fortresses? Is it altogether wonderful that parents cannot just walk in? Isn't it a bit sad that we are more aware of the unexpected threat than we are of the unexpected inspiration?

Would it not be a better world, in some ways, if the half a million could not be spent on more teachers, or better classroom supplies? Not only in Kankakee, but everywhere.

That would be a different type of world. That would turn back the clock 20-30 years.

None of that will happen, of course. The security will go ahead. Everyone will feel better about it. But, oh, what a better world it would be if no one felt it was needed.