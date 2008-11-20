Letter -- Unsung heroes

Wednesday was a special day for more than 100,000 unsung heroes who work on behalf of Illinois' students in our public schools and higher education institutions. This day, and every third Wednesday in November, is Paraprofessional and School-Related Personnel (PSRP) Day in Illinois.

In 2006, Governor Blagojevich proclaimed this date a special day to recognize these dedicated men and women, often called PSRPs. In Kankakee School District, our PSRPs are dedicated, caring professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty for the students they serve in Pre-Kindergarten through high school. They work as classroom aides, secretaries, bookkeepers, clerks, bus drivers, nurses, custodians, special education assistants, library assistants, groundskeepers, cafeteria workers, security workers and others to provide essential services to our students and other school staff. PSRPs help educate our students, provide clean, safe buildings and grounds, operate school offices efficiently and maintain student records, serve nutritious meals and much more.

Sally Smith

president

Kankakee Paraprofessional Council of AFT Local 604