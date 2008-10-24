Editorial: Pro Bon Vivant

Let's start with a real basic -- Bon Vivant Country Club is a plus for the community.

As you drive south on Interstate 57, billboards advertise the course. They have for years. It's taken 20 years of nagging in this corner to finally get "Attractions" signs up on the interstate here (and they're still blank), but Bon Vivant owner Merlin Karlock has long understood the power of marketing and advertising. In a business world where people duck questions, Karlock is not shy about his opinions.

Karlock has said, often, that about 80 percent of Bon Vivant golfers come from north of Interstate 80. The Bon Vivant banquet facilities are a plus, too. In 1999, they burned to the ground. Karlock rebuilt them. They've hosted many a top-notch community event. Among the recent successes -- the annual Ladies Day for United Way golf outing, raising $40,000 for charity.

Now Karlock, announcing his intentions in an ad in The Daily Journal Sunday edition, intends to close the course permanently. Karlock says that the course's golfers will find a new place to play. His employees, quality people, he says, will fuind new places to work. For years, Karlock had asked the village of Bourbonnais to extend municipal sewer service to his development. For just as many years, through at least three different mayors, the village has refused.

From the Bourbonnais point of view, if you want village services, you have to pay village taxes. That's fair. But. But. But.

Local governments long ago stopped apportioning taxes on the basis of fairness. If a national business wants to move into town, governments will step up the pace to give whatever special breaks are asked for, like a mystic walking over hot coals to get to a glass of lemonade. Need a new road? OK. Need a sales tax rebate? OK. How about a reduction on the taxes you pay for your supplies?

We've seen it over and over. A new business gets the red-ribbon treatment. The old one, well, the old one gets to keep paying the taxes.

Moreover, the new business guy gets the breaks, without any track record of buying Little League tickets, sponsoring the symphony or whatever. The old guy gets the BUSINESS.

In Karlock's defense, too, he has a track record of building quality stuff, much better than standards. A few miles away, you can visit developments where out-of-town builders met the standards, gave up and now Tyvek insulation flaps in the breeze.

Less than 30 years ago, Kankakee faced much the same choice Bourbonnais now does. Industries threatened to leave. Everyone thought they were bluffing. Until they left.

Can you say, give negotiations a try?