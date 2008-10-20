Voice of the People: Living by the rules

I find it very interesting that Mayor Schore and the Bourbonnais Trustees are so interested in the "rule of law" and "impartial enforcement" as concerns Mr. Karlock's plan to build luxury residences around his Bon Vivant Golf Course.

Of course we all realize that we have to have standards that ensure quality construction and value to those already in the community. (Kennedy Builders) Mr. Karlock's track record is one of improving the community with quality roads, sidewalks and sewers in his developments as well as the businesses he has built and runs. I think we should also be aware as taxpaying residents that a million dollar home, not annexed will still pay a far heftier tax to the village than be a burden to the village. Contrast that to many of our older low-tax areas that eat up a disproportionate amount of resources.

The village contends that if Mr. Karlock doesn't annex to the Village that would be unfair to others. How? Every construction project should be viewed as a separate entity and treated as to its value to the community.

Allowing Mr. Karlock to connect to the village sewer lines (which he was able to do when he originally instituted his long term Bon Vivant and homes plan) would be no more than grandfathering him in and excluding him from existing rules. As far as "grandfathering" the village has never had any problems giving that benefit to those who for instance didn't want to put in sidewalks when subdivisions surrounded them.

Finally, how can we approve a ruling by the Village Government that will cost us money and a quality installation when they indiscriminately give money to businesses to build (TIF's) when they obviously compete with existing businesses paying their full share of taxes?

It is time to re-evaluate the quixotic way Bourbonnais administers laws, codes and standards.

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais