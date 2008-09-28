Week's editorials in review 9-28

<strong>Student credit</strong>

Thumbs Up -- Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulas is introducing legislation to cut down the ploys of credit card companies being used to lure college students. These days, students are relying more on credit cards and loans to get a college education -- an education that can run up to $20,000 at public and $35,000 at private institutions. Giannoulas wants to ban freebies handed out by credit cadr companies: T-shirts, meals, even iPod accessories. Overall, we agree with mild credit restrictions. It strikes us as wise to start people in their early twenties with a firmer financial footing.

<strong>A hopeful sign</strong>

Thumbs Up --This year's United Way campaign is kicking off a program called "Success by Six," which is designed to attack poverty and other social problems. This program is intended to improve services aimed at young children. If successful, there will be more resources for parent training and better childcare. This year's drive will be co-chaired by retiring Kankakee Mayor Don Green and retired Kankakee School District Superintendent Kay Green. Both say it's their way of giving back to their community. Last year, Kankakee County made its million dollar goal without having a single $10,000 donor. That's a staggering tribute to many people doing what they can -- a dollar at a time.

<strong>Modest reform</strong>

Thumbs Up -- Barack Obama gave political support for a bill that would bring modest political financial reform in Illinois. The bill would prohibit persons with a state contract of making $50,000 or more from making a political contribution in two years. Yet, there is a loophole that would allow $45,000 of it to go through. Blagojevich, looking to finance another term, vetoed the measure at first. Then the legislature acted to pass it despite the governor.

<strong>Readers comment:</strong>

* Too bad the messiah wasn't for reform in the Peoples Republic of Illinois until a month before the election.

* Pretty noble of a demagogue who rose to power in one of the most corrupt cities in America.

* Nice campaign ad for B.H.O.

<strong>History's lesson</strong>

Change in Direction -- This much can be said about the economy today: It's like revisiting the fall of the 1920's market. Money that really did not exist -- stocks that were bought on margin, were shaken out of the system when Wall Street crashed. Today, a similar episode has taken place in the economy. People live in $800,000 homes that they cannot afford. When the value of the home drops, that family is set to lose everything. In essence, people have been buying real estate on margin.

<strong>Readers comment:</strong>

* Yet those persons who have PAID their mortgages will be STUCK paying for the BAILOUT. Pays to be stupid.

* You just described the philosophy of today's typical Democrat voter. Right on.

<strong>Back to the basics</strong>

Change in Direction -- The economic crisis has raised numerous questions: What should be changed and what should remain? Much of the current crisis is attributed to investors who treated small town mortgages as a tradeable commodity, like a share from General Motors. We hope to see some government regulation, such as a national standard for downpayments on homes, the end of the bundling and selling of mortgages and incentive to encourage saving instead of borrowing. As well, we hope to see people's retirement funds protected. We need changes in society as well as business ethics to safeguard the economy.

<strong>The right job idea</strong>

Thumbs Up -- Local governments will work with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, to preserve up to 200 jobs for individuals with developmental disabilities, who will package folders for UDS (United Developmental Services)/Unipar. ARC of Illinois, an advocacy group for people with developmental disabilities, estimates that as many as 70 percent of developmentally disabled adults are unemployed. We think that a job will offer emotional, as well as financial sustenance. It's been said that jobs are the best social programs, allowing people to feel useful and as a contributor. We couldn't agree more.