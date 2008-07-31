Voice of the People: It's the water

Why have the various citizens groups fought so vigorously against the Kankakee City Barbara/Volini dump.? It's the water, stupid!

Some city aldermen think the citizens just want to prevent the City from receiving host fees from a dump. This is totally false. Everyone wants Kankakee to experience positive economic growth. Dumps do not constitute positive economic growth.

In a recent broad based survey of the public, 96% of those surveyed said that dumps are the least desired form of community development.

The simple truth is this, the proposed dump will, if built, will be located in a 100 year flood plain, beside Mini Creek and blasted into the bedrock that acts as a buffer, shielding the underground aquifer from above ground contaminates.

All landfills leak according to the Federal EPA -- the IEPA has told us that the City landfill will leak.

The convergence of high energy prices and the fruits of U.S. innovators, have given us new technologies which recover vast quantities of energy from our garbage in an environmentally friendly and cost effective manner. Virtually all forms of energy may be recovered from garbage by the various technologies including ethanol, at nearly 8 times the recovery from corn, light sweet crude oil, jet fuel, electricity, Syngas, and hydrogen.

Landfills are a dying entity. The new technology going into Lake County, Indiana will convert garbage to energy for $17.50 per ton while prevailing landfill dumping rates are $41 per ton. City Council, help kill dumps. Say no to the Barbara/Volini dump and say hello to the new technologies and what they will do for us.

Keith L Runyon

Bourbonnais