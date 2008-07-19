Newspapers are your watchdog

Suppose newspapers didn't exist?

Would you be better off?

And their continued existence is dependent, every time, on the public's willingness to support them. Every day consumers part with their hard-earned 50 cents. Advertisers part with far more, all in an effort to impress those who have already paid their 50 cents.

Now, for your 50 cents, you get a lot of things. You get a smile on the comics page. You get to see smiling pictures on the community photo page. In this corner, you get a lecture, which sometimes informs, sometimes cheers and occasionally enrages.

You can see who was born, who died, who got married and who graduated from college. We show you the prom queens and the honor roll students. There's an old saw that a family resubscribes to a newspaper if their name appears once a year. Believe it. We chronicle the personal life of the community.

We chronicle the changing times, too. In most mid-sized and smaller communities, the newspaper becomes the sole reliable repository of town history. And, 100 years from now, when someone wants to know how Kankakee coped with the fatal Amtrak train crash, they will consult the pages of this newspaper. There will be few other sources.

All those things are valuable.

But here's what you really get for your 50 cents. You buy a pair of eyes to keep tabs on what your government does. There are times, many times, when The Daily Journal is the only person, or institution, looking at a government process. In larger towns, there are dozens of media types prying around. Here, and here often, it's only us.

No one else will pore through that budget. No one else will pore over that list of new employees. No one else will look at those bills. And when something pops up that's unusual, it's our job to ask questions.

The questions are not always popular to ask, nor are they always easy to answer.

So in a sense, your 50 cents buys you our curiosity. Each time we turn up a dollar that's misspent, it's one more dollar you might save on future dollars, or one more dollar that goes to some other -- and better -- program. Sometimes, your 50 cents repays you -- and the community -- many times over.

Not bad for two quarters.