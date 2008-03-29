Speakout 3-30-08

March 14

Has anybody noticed that with the high gas prices and the high food prices and the economic problems that we have had and that the housing market has gone south that the Democrats are in charge? The Democrats are in charge of the state of Illinois, they are in charge of Washington, D.C.; they control all the votes; and they have manipulated so that they make all the decisions. This is a Democrat problem. Why don't they do something about it? Low prices and everybody is out of work and everything has gone to China and everything has gone to Canada; everything has gone to Mexico. Why don't the Democrats do something about it? They have the votes.

March 15

I wish the two gentlemen trying to come to terms with the fair board to promote the races the best of luck; however I do not think that there is a snowball's chance in hell that they will be able to raise anywhere near $100,000 of sponsorship money in this community. I would be surprised if they could raise $10,000 of sponsorship money.

The fair board needs to lower the rent until the race track promoters can break even or make a profit. There is a problem here.

President Bush is the man who took three Texas oil companies into bankruptcy and now he's done it to our entire nation.

I would like to know why do so many clerks, instead of saying "Thank you, we appreciate your business," why do they always say "There you go." Not even a thank you. I think something is lacking in some training.

I'd like to talk about the guy going by the bars with the car that actually hurts the environment more. Few inventions in the history of the world have had a greater impact upon the environment than the automobile. Close to half the space in the U.S. cities is solely devoted to parking lots and roads. Nationwide, the largest contributor of lead in the landfills comes from automobile batteries. The combustion of just one gallon of gasoline produces almost 20 pounds of carbon dioxide (a feasible culprit behind global warming) and as if all that wasn't bad enough, air pollution from the burning of gas and diesel fuel may cause as much as 30,000 deaths a year in our country alone. So, put that in your pipe and smoke it.

March 16

Good for the village of Dwight for upholding the suspension of the police officer who disclosed confidential information at the drive-up window of a bank to another Dwight citizen. She claims she did it because it's her duty to protect and serve and the Domestic Violence Act allows them to do so to uphold the safety of someone else. This person, her ex-husband was in Colorado, that child in Illinois was at no risk. So she should have kept her mouth shut and done her job like she was sworn to do and not run to the bank and told somebody something she should have never disclosed. So, it's a good thing they suspended her because that's what she was supposed to do and she didn't do it so she deserves to be punished.

Does anyone have any comments about TMJ, how to get help for it, what to do for it, or their experiences of it? If you could, could you please call Speakout?

I just think it's really ironic. I have been reading the stories in the paper about the economy and how our dollar is losing clout with other countries and it's losing value and there are countries that do not want to accept our dollar anymore as payment for things in their country. I find it very ironic that India is one of those countries because I know for a fact that our company outsourced most of our jobs that we had done in this country to India now. Those people are taking jobs away from our citizens who are not able to spend their dollars anymore because they have to pay their bills. The companies are outsourcing the work to these countries. Our work is good enough for them to do, but our dollars aren't good enough for them to use? That's really funny. People better start looking at what they're doing with these foreign countries.

I have an idea, since our money isn't worth anything in these countries anymore, why don't people start being a little smarter and instead of traveling to these foreign countries where your dollar is not worth anything, why don't you stay within the boundaries of the United States and vacation? Spend your money within the United States, and stimulate the economy instead of giving money to other countries. Then maybe our money will regain its value. If they don't want to use our money and our money is not good enough for them, has no value to them, then I don't understand why people would want to go to that country and spend their money there.

I read Sunday's Speakout saying "What did the Irish do?" Well, the Irish helped build the Illinois Michigan Canal and also the Erie Canal and they also put a lot of work in laying the tracks of the railroads here in the United States. So, they did a lot for us.

I can't believe somebody would have the audacity to whine about their house taxes around here. You think it's so bad? Go live in Chicago, California or Florida. Then you'll really have sticker shock. Consider yourself lucky.

God might bless the Democrats for voting to take away billions of dollars in tax incentives from the oil companies; however, He will definitely bless the Democrats when they vote to eradicate the billions of dollars in earmarked spending that the Democrats refuse to give up. Can we afford another bridge to nowhere?

Whatever happened to the old saying that said "The buck stops here"? Why don't Lisa Dugan and Debbie Halvorson, instead of having to be told about that road -- it's their area, why weren't they out checking as they are going to all these towns and forming all these committees -- why weren't they aware of this? Why does everybody have to cry and complain about the road? Why wasn't something done sooner before it got to this state of disrepair?

A "thumbs up" to the Republicans for being for nuclear power and wind power to power this country; "thumbs down" to the Democrats who are against both of these.

To the person that wrote in and said Illinois State Police solved the so-called gun problem by revoking Drew Peterson's F.O.I.D. card and he states that they should take away everybody's firearms. I agree with him. Only the police and the army should have guns and nobody else. That happened one time before -- in 1938 when Hitler did that-- and what happened after they took all the guns away from everybody?

I'd like to thank the paper for reporting how the lawmakers are voting at the federal level. My suggestion would be to add something for the state since we have got a bunch of crooks from Chicago running this state in the ground. The people need to be informed about what's going on in the state, too. Otherwise, it's great you got the other thing in there, but we need to know what's going on in our state. It would help out a lot.

I have been trying to get answers about this for a long time. In the past Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (which is land- locked) sold off a piece of property on the west side of the building to a church. I would like to know how much money they got for that property because now the article in the paper says their expansion plan includes buyers who voted to sell that piece of land years ago when the school was landlocked.

March 17

Some people don't like Bush and big business. I also think the profits are excessive, but we can't chase big business way out of the country. Are we heading toward socialism? Maybe we need a business guy like Romney to clean up this mess.

I just heard a three-minute news story on a major station that we are trying to pass legislation to protect elephants. Is this what our founding fathers had in mind when they wrote the Constitution?

To the person who called in and said that I don't know what class is, classy or tasteful: Well those buses are not tasteful if you want to know the truth. They are downright ugly. They are very distasteful if you want to know the truth. Lyndon Johnson's wife helped get a law passed in 1964, Beautify America, to stop the advertising along the interstates. I think they ought to stop advertising on the buses. It's ugly and distasteful. And besides that, people come into this town and they think, why should I move here? They can't even afford to do anything but advertise on buses.

I have a name for all the people who stand outside the bars and restaurants smoking. Let's call them 'law-abiding citizens,' stupid people, but law-abiding citizens.

In The Daily Journal Monday edition it says "Right or wrong." I think it was right for us, the United States, to invade Iraq. How else is Halliburton going to make billions of dollars? I really enjoy watching them make billions of dollars off the taxpayers of the United States. They were dumb enough to put Bush back in office for the second term. So, sit back and relax. You deserve every darn thing you're getting.

Maybe there are nonsmokers who are gloating now over the new law, but maybe you should stop and think of all the personal freedoms that you have already lost or perhaps will be losing in the future next time.

These librarians are really slipping. St. Patrick's Day came along, and it's the only holiday they haven't used as an excuse to close. They will be using Good Friday as an excuse to close though.

How long do we have to advertise the ignorance, intolerance of this community?

I really liked Obama there for a while, but this minister that he's hooked up with kind of worries me. It's almost as if -- what if John McCain used to go to the World Order Church of the Ku Klux Klan? Would it be much different? I think I'm going to have to change my vote and start rooting for Hillary. I hate to say it, but when you're affiliated with a group that is similar to the Ku Klux Klan, you're not going to get my vote. Sorry.

School buses only on the main roads with the children walking from their homes to the pick-up site or their parents taking them: What a wonderful idea! That is saving on the wear and tear within the subdivision and for exercise; it's probably the most that a lot get during the whole day. I would like to implement that idea forever. And how quiet it is in the morning. Great idea! Save the roads and exercise and gas -- think of the gas you're saving. What a great idea!

What is all the craze over Miley Cyrus? She is another teenager that will be another Britney, not an idol to look up to. If that much jubilation could be directed to a worthwhile crusade, what a better world it would be.

Everyone knows why a third of the people don't have their lights on when it's raining as the law states. The police do not go out in the rain.

This is for the person who wanted to know about ink eradicator: Glad to hear someone else who used fountain pen ink. When I couldn't get the eradicator anymore, I used bleach. Just put pure bleach in the container that you used before. Works great. Hope this works for you.

I was just calling to find out what is going on with the Barack Obama supporters recently. I just watched on television a black woman, who is an eloquent supporter, said recently her and a lot of other black people that have publicly showed support for her have been getting threats by Obama supporters to change to start supporting Barack Obama and also recently Barack Obama supporters have been saying that if he don't win the nomination, they are going to stay home election day and not vote for Clinton. That's all fine and good, but now Clinton supporters they keep hearing this and what do Obama supporters think is going to happen if he does win? Clinton supporters, after hearing that, they're not going to vote for Clinton they're going to stay home. If Clinton isn't voted in they're not going to vote for Obama. So I hope Obama supporters are happy seeing that they are screwing this election up for Barack Obama.

March 21

I see an article in the paper where there was a copper theft on the 400 block of North Washington. We've asked the city, we've requested the city, we've almost demanded that the city start putting up lighting in that area all the way north to McNamara. And I'll tell you what, it's getting to be a shame. You arrest people, and I'll bet you will turn around and let them go. Do something about it. You know there may not be a lot of businesses in that area and a small amount of residential houses, but there are people in those houses and those businesses that do care and, Kankakee, you do absolutely nothing.

Here is a quote from our President Bush: "If more action is needed to stimulate the economy, we'll take it." Tell you what, Mr. President, get the oil out of Alaska, get it flowing, get the oil out of Mexico flowing, get the oil off of Florida flowing. Quit listening to all these conservationists, get it going. We have all the energy in this nation that we need. We are sick and tired of depending on all these other oil nations. There is no reason our prices have to be the way they are.

I grew up right by the YMCA and when I was there, it was my second home. There was a supervisor at the youth desk, there was ping-pong, pool, bumper pool, no 50-cent machines. That's where all the kids went, and we didn't run wild. It was a place. It was a youth organization, and it was for the kids and the youth lobby was wonderful. It was a wonderful place. Now the Y resembles nothing, nothing for youth.

All three of my sons went to Bishop Mac. They had never played football, never wrestled, and two of them were captains of the football team and wrestling teams. None of the three were ever recruited, they had never played before, but yet they succeeded in what they did. I still have one to go, and I would not change my mind for a million dollars in the world. It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful school with a lot of people and a lot of teachers and faculty there to help them through, along with the Catholic education and the still going to Mass and the teaching of the religion classes.

We do still have good people in our community. I want to thank the paper man that helped find the contents to my son's trailer and called the police to help us get everything organized. Thank you so much.

Culver's? Sorry, people, but do you really need another fast food joint around here? That's all there is. Number one, people eat too much now as it is. Number two, can't they put a factory or a warehouse or some real jobs for people out here? They also need a grocery store in Bradley down there by Lowe's for people. They have nowhere to shop, especially if they don't drive.

This is in response to the person calling in about the YMCA, about people just dumping their kids off there with no supervision and it's for free: I am a single parent who does drop my kid off at the YMCA, and, for your information, it is not free; it is a program that they are enrolled in for the summer, just as it is during the school year. If you have any complaints, take it up with the YMCA. Call them up and ask them. Don't air your complaints in The Daily Journal. Thank you.

I have a concern I would like to address. I would like to know why they would build a Wal-Mart, a Super Wal-Mart, out in Bourbonnais or Bradley knowing that all the business is going to go toward that county or that city and not bring business to Kankakee. They should have built the Wal-Mart out in Kankakee so the money can go toward Kankakee County. That's where it's needed. They built us two Wal-Marts. They built a Super Wal-Mart out in Kankakee where there are no apartments, no nothing out there, just a cornfield. So what? So it can get closed down? I would like to know. Why would they do that?

I would like to know, why isn't there any rental property development coming up in the Kankakee area? As I was driving down Route 50, that's all I see is brand new rental developments, apartments coming up in Bourbonnais and Bradley. Why isn't there any coming in Kankakee? Who do we need to address about this problem? Do we need to vote for a new mayor? Mayor Green, wake up! Bring revenue to Kankakee.

