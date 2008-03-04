Editorial: Cole Hall costs

It is now sadly clear, in an absolutely cynical sense, what needs to be done to get a school construction bill passed in Illinois.

Take a couple of schoolchildren out and shoot them.

Now, no one would seriously do such a thing.

Logically, though, Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has shown no concern for the conditions of the living schoolchildren of Illinois. In the wake of the shooting at Northern Illinois University, though, the governor stands completely ready to demolish Cole Hall and build a new hall to replace it -- price tag $40 million.

The memories of the tragically deceased, it seems, overwhelm the needs of the living in the governor's lapsed logic. This is an administration heavy on symbolism, light on the balance sheet.

Now this does not mean that there shouldn't be a memorial. Some historical marker is entirely appropriate. But to tear something down and replace it makes no sense, either financially or historically. It would have been like taking the rest of Pearl Harbor and bombing it ourselves.

When you demolish something, you make the tacit acknowledgment that the criminals, the unbalanced in this case, have won. When the terrorists struck the Pentagon, the building was rebuilt -- not demolished. There are dozens of similar examples easily available. Virginia Tech, we note, kept its building, just put part of it to different use.

Likewise, a tasteful plaque, or garden, or sculpture might mark the incident for all time. We also favor the idea of scholarships in the names of the murdered. Perhaps, better too, that the money be raised by a private foundation instead of the government.

As sad and tragic as these murders are, they are not the only victims of violence in Illinois. More children die from abuse than die from school shootings. Most crime is urban and inner city, not on college campuses. Who we mourn and remember tends to follow what gets media coverage.

To tear down Cole Hall is to let emotion rule over logic. In this case, the reaction follows along the same line as the tragedy, not quite as fatal, but just as irrational.