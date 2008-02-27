Editorial: Illinois priorities

Illinois certainly knows how to look after its children.

Following years of nagging, some of it from this corner, public schools have been forced to remove junk food from vending machines.

Long gone are the days when someone, mentally exhausted from an algebra exam, could plunk down 50 cents for a Milky Way in the halls of a high school.

The thinking goes like this. Kids, you know, are not mature enough to make their own decisions. So the temptation is just removed.

Much the same standard applies to tobacco. You can't smoke anywhere near a school. Students can't smoke. Employees can't smoke. Teachers can't smoke.

Now, no one would even think about giving a speech in any school tolerating smoking rights, or making light of the problems of youth obesity or juvenile diabetes.

But AIDS. What about AIDS?

Illinois, it seems, is pondering a law that would remove the requirement that school principals get official notification of any student with AIDS. No matter what you think of the law, the rationale is pretty amazing.

Now, HIV, the last time we checked, is incurable. A determination to live a healthy life, combined with medication, can slow or stay the process. But there is no cure. Once you have it, you have it for life.

The idea behind repealing the law is that it inhibits teens from getting tested for the disease. People are not concerned enough about a lethal disease to avoid unprotected sex, but they're embarrassed that Principal McGillicudy might know. Amazing. Now, schools have been dealing with confidentiality issues for years. Teachers are prohibited from discussing details of a student's disability. And they don't.

A story from our Springfield bureau points out that HIV infection rates are up 52 percent for Illinois youths under 24 from 2000 to 2006. HIV rates among young men under 24 in Illinois are up 100 percent in the same span.

When will this begin to reverse?

Maybe when we're more concerned about kids dying than we are about someone's "right" to avoid embarrassment.

Maybe when we're blunt enough to tell someone with a lethal disease -- hey, there are some things you can't do.

Maybe when we're as concerned about the consequences of sex as we are about the consequences of snacks.