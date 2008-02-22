Editorial: Simple fairness

History is a funny thing.

Some things and people are well-remembered. Others fade quickly.

Emory Cobb, one of the first developers of Kankakee, will be remembered forever because of Cobb Park and Cobb Boulevard. Harold Gray, creator of "Little Orphan Annie" was born in Kankakee, but there's no marker or memorial to his name. Rube Foster, founder of the Negro National League, one of the 10 most influential people in the history of baseball, died in Kankakee, but there's no notice of that, either.

Money buys a memory, as anyone who's ever visited a cemetery can see.

Which brings us to today's essay.

Indeed, communities often forget their history. The city of Kankakee has assembled a gallery of photographs of its mayors. The same honor exists in Bourbonnais. The Kankakee County Board has mounted photos of past boards. That would be entirely appropriate for the Kankakee School Board to do. Take a picture of the entire board, publicly frame it, and honor every member. Everyone who served is noticed.

But it's quite another thing when government money begins to determine who gets remembered. All sorts of issues of fairness arise when governments try to write their own history.

The Kankakee School Board considered naming a scholarship for the late Elmer Wilson. The request was made, then it came back as a generic scholarship honoring all Kankakee School Board members.

Board Member Barbara Wells was incensed at that decision, writing a long letter, accusing the board and its president, Jerry Shapiro, of racism. Her precedent was a scholarship named for the late Mary Jo Johnston, a district administrator and volunteer with the Kankakee Public Library. Wells and the late Wilson are black. Shapiro and the late Johnston are white.

Seeking clarity, we called the school administration. Some $500 for both scholarships is coming from the taxpayers. Some additional money has been donated in Johnston's name, which the family has pledged to match.

Do Wilson and Johnston deserve to be remembered? Sure. Wilson was a pioneer in local race relations, sat on the School Board and visited the schools. Johnston was one of the guiding lights when it came to promoting reading in the community.

Should taxpayer money pay for scholarship memorials? Probably not. Better that the cash is donated. The schools, we think, have their hands full paying for everything from lunches to bus rides to books. Most of the memorials to anything are usually the result of a fund drive. Tour the courthouse lawn and you'll find, a hundred years later, who made the donation.

We are all for scholarships. As we have said before, college expenses are the inflation leader. Any little bit that helps college become more affordable ought to be celebrated.

So if it's your nickel, you ought to get to name the scholarship. Funds for the Kiwanis scholarship are raised by Kiwanis. Funds for the Zonta scholarship are raised by Zonta.

In fairness, if you're in for Johnston, you should be in for Wilson. But a much wiser procedure for the future would be to make all such funds entirely dependent on private contributions, rather than a board vote.