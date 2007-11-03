Kock letter

Support NAFTA

After reading the editorial, "NAFTA doubts," in the Oct. 26 edition of The Daily Journal, it occurred to me that we might do well to remember the comments that were made by President Bill Clinton during the original debate about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1993:

"This debate about NAFTA is a debate about whether we will embrace these changes and create the jobs of tomorrow, or try to resist these changes hoping we can preserve the economic structures of yesterday. Nothing we do in this great Capitol can change the fact that people can move money around in the blink of an eye. I tell you, my fellow Americans, that if we learned anything from the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the fall of the governments of Eastern Europe, even a totally controlled society cannot resist the winds of change that economics and technology and information flow have imposed in this world of ours."

In addition, Stephen J. Rose, senior economic fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute, recently observed in the Wall Street Journal that from 1979 to 2005, economic growth produced earnings gains for roughly three-quarters of the American workforce. The exceptions, according to Rose, are "male workers in the bottom half of the earnings distribution," particularly those "who lack post-secondary education." In response to this situation, Rose argues that "while the pessimists would have us go backward (with trade restrictions, for example), we should be working today on expanding opportunities for the future," especially for displaced workers and others in similar circumstances.

Finally, it should be noted that CNN's Lou Dobbs openly describes himself as an "advocacy journalist" who makes no attempt to provide an objective perspective to his viewers.

Paul R. Koch

Bourbonnais