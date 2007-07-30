Editorial: The right to stay

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,"

~ Emma Lazarus' poem, emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty.

Note that she said nothing about passing over your violent offenders or your junkies.

Which brings us to today's discussion.

On July 16, the Waukegan City Council approved measure 278(g). What that does is give the village police authority to begin deportation proceedings against illegal aliens who are already CONVICTED of violent crimes or drug violations.

Note that these are convicts, dope users and thieves. This is not Tevye from "Fiddler on the Roof" fleeing the Czarist secret police, or Victor Lazlo one step ahead of the Gestapo in "Casablanca."

Nor is this the vague crime of vagrancy, once used to roust African-Americans from street corners. These are, to repeat, drug or violent offenders.

Not to be dissuaded, up to 3,000 people mounted a protest in the suburban town, opposing enforcement of the law. Some called for a boycott of businesses. Fearing racial profiling, one spokesman said his group would not compromise or negotiate.

The immigration debate has come to this: Legitimate attempts to enforce the law bring mass attempts at intimidation. Most thinking Americans would be astonished at the idea that someone who might sneak over the border to sell dope in their community has some sort of inherent right to stay here.

What the immigration debate needs is clear thought, particularly from those advocating more immigration. And there are legitimate reasons for more immigration.

What people on both sides need to do is to sort out the hard-working from the hustling. Those who bring special economic skills to the table also need to be welcomed -- doctors and engineers. Those types of preferences have always been part of immigration policies.

Indeed, the leaders of the legitimate pro-immigration movements ought to be the first to say. "Send the convicts home." The few that are the screw-ups taint the many trying to get ahead.

You start any solution to the immigration debate with two critical steps -- enforce the law and respect the law.