Speakout 7-29-07

July 19

I was watching the movie "The St. Valentine's Day Massacre." There is a part near the beginning of the movie where Capone and a bunch of his executives are sitting around a table discussing what to do about Bugs Moran and suddenly it occurred to me, I know who George Bush is. He's the reincarnation of Al Capone. It's my way or the highway. Somebody gets in the way, we'll kill them, we'll bomb them. OK, we got that straight. Bush is Capone.

Just got the water bill and it's up 83 cents a month, just as I figured it would be. Since there is no water use here or almost nothing, I don't know why that would be. Why isn't our great ICC stopping this? To me it sounded like a fraud.

Well, the Blue Mafia is alive and well again. Chicago City Council was given a list of the 600 officers with the most complaints against them, but the names have all been kept secret and confidential.

I am one of the dictators of political correctness. God has ordained me to decide what is offensive for everybody. I hereby decree that the wooden statue of Chief Illiniwek in Dwight is offensive and it should be retired.

How many other people out there like myself are fed up with this Harry Potter crapola stuff we keep hearing or reading about? What educational value does that really have for our kids or for anybody for that matter?

Congratulations on leaving Speakout out of Thursday's paper. It makes the paper so much better. Unfortunately you had to print George Will's column. It wasn't enough for Will to say he disagreed with what they taught at Antioch College; he had to say how happy he was that they were closed. Gee, that's nice, that spirit of open-mindedness to allow other thoughts and other political action to take place. The conservative columnists you have in this paper are so one-sided it's like anybody that disagrees with them are not even allowed to exist.

It is ironic that nobody mentions what is happening to the Christians in Iraq. They are being persecuted much like the Jews were in the Holocaust. Most of the Christians have left the country. The few who remain are under the threat of death.

July 20

So now the city of Kankakee is going to pay a fortune to rent space in the former Montgomery Wards building. I remember several times that building sitting empty. They were trying to sell it for a song. There was talk of Kankakee buying it then, but there were editorials in the newspaper against it. They said don't take it off the tax rolls; government is too big, expanding into too many buildings. Well, now they'll wait until a developer has it and they'll pay a lot more for it.

On July 23, 2002 the head of British Intelligence reported that Bush and Cheney were intent on invading Iraq and planned to "fix the intelligence and the facts around the policy." Five years later a million people are dead in Iraq as a result of these lies with no end in sight. Torture has been institutionalized, habeas corpus gone, and illegal spying is made routine! New Orleans has also been devastated along with the Constitution and the rule of law. Folks, if you don't think it's time to impeach and fire Bush and Cheney, I don't know who you are and I don't know what country you're living in.

I wonder if the mob wants the garbage dump in Kankakee so they would have a place to dump the bodies. Very wise, guys.

With reference to the Speakout article on Wednesday, July 18, from the Peotone resident who complained about their pool and everything else being full of fireworks, I can sympathize with you. At least your mayor did try to advertise a no tolerance policy. Manteno could care less. We have been here 18 years and I have never seen or heard as many illegal fireworks as there were this year. I also thought of calling the police on my neighbor across the street who went from six at night to midnight with his fireworks. I thought twice I didn't call, but believe me, next year I will be on the phone with the first firecracker. You should try it, too.

A caller today wants to know how a nation founded by immigrants holds so much hate towards Hispanics. Let me correct your errors. This was a country founded by legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. We don't hate Hispanics. We hate thieves who break into our country and steal the benefits and the privileges that they're not entitled to. And their arrogance in wanting more and more and wanting everything in Spanish and catered to them instead of them assimilating into this culture. There's the short answer.

Terrorism has been around since the Book of Genesis when Cain killed Abel. That was the first act of terrorism and it's been around ever since. No president is going to rid the world of it. No county police force is going to rid its county of prostitution. There is always going to be drug abuse and alcoholism. Quit trying to conquer the world. We don't have to be like Don Quixote. All we have to do is deal with people's problems, have our government officials serve our people, and we'll all get along fine. The issue of terrorism will take care of itself.

For six years the Bush administration has kept America safe from another terrorist attack allowing the Democrats to claim that the war on terrorism is a fraud, a bumper sticker, a sneaky ploy by a power-mad president to create an enemy so he could spy on innocent librarians in Wisconsin and that's the view of the moderate Democrats. The rest of them think that Bush was behind the 9/11 attacks.

I hate it when people try to play the race card because almost every time it's just simply not true. Today we people who follow the law are accused of hating Hispanics. That's just an outright lie. The people in our society don't hate Hispanics; we hate people who break the laws and criminals. Get in line like the rest of the people, follow the rules and apply for citizenship. Knock on the front door and come in the proper way instead of breaking in the back door.

I think that it isn't right that some of the American people are complaining that President Bush sent troops to Afghanistan and Iraq to go after the terrorist people and former President Bill Clinton sent troops to Bosnia and some Americans got killed there when their planes were shot down and only one made it back. And Bill Clinton sent troops to Somalia and some Americans got shot and killed there, too, when they went up in the war in Somalia. So that isn't right because if you remember, Bill Clinton sent troops over there to go after bad guys, too.

Now George Bush is accusing the Democrats of using politics. Is he joking? Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! He has given the Democrats no room and no attention whatsoever since he became president. If Democrats said the sky was blue, he'd probably say that it was green just because it was Democrats that said it. So, to accuse them of using politics ... of course, I'm sure that the Bush lights who read this column will chime right in with how the Democrats only care about politics and not what should really be going on.

