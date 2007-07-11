Editorial: The last laugh?

Back during the election, fiscal conservative "Shakey" Martin sent out a warning.

Kankakee County finances were a mess. There were too many employees, with too many benefits. His careful analysis of the numbers led him to believe the county would face a $2 million deficit.

Republicans, in solid control of the county board, fired back.

"This has all come from a couple county board members," one Republican said. "One is desperately trying to hold on to his position, and the other loves to get a lot of press."

Another Republican accused Martin, now deceased, of an "intentional perversion of the truth and an act of deceiving and misrepresenting the facts."

Such is the backward nature of Kankakee County politics. Talking to the press and giving your point of view to the public is construed as a weird act, rather than an essential part of an open democracy.

Turns out Martin was, indeed, wrong. If anything, he UNDERSTATED the problem. They held a meeting of the Kankakee County Finance Committee recently and determined the real shortfall is in the vicinity of $2.8 million. The revenue from renting jail beds is $1 million below projections. Sales tax collections are running $1.8 million behind estimates.

Never a group prone to detailed analysis, the board is considering solving the problem in a simplistic fashion. Rather than punish -- or point out -- the folks that got us into the mess, the cuts will be in every department across the board 8 percent. We may only have two sinners, but the entire congregation will share the penance. It's an idea we hope they back away from.

Rhetoric aside, both the financial trends portend real trouble. If sales tax numbers are, indeed, low, that will ripple through the local economy.

What to do with the jail is another problem, a more vexing problem. With the building already there, officials have to find a use for it that brings in money. We argued before against tying the economic future of the county to the importation of convicts. It might be time for a blue ribbon committee to study ALTERNATIVE uses for the unused portion of the jail. That would, however, involve an open-mindedness and a willingness to listen to one's critics.

They might even want to go back and reread some of "Shakey's" press releases.

They can't hear him now. If they could, he'd be having a good laugh.