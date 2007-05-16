Scott Reeder: Politician who speaks his mind rare

There's something refreshing about dealing with legislators who aren't lawyers or professional politicians.

A case in point is Rep. Pat Verschoore, who spent most of his life working as a plumber and a union leader.

The most contentious issue in Springfield is Gov. Rod Blagojevich's proposed tax on business gross receipts. Folks have been arguing over it for months.

It would be the largest tax increase in the state's history.

Here is what Verschoore had to say:

"The votes just aren't there for a gross receipts tax. I know I shouldn't say this, but I would support an income tax increase. They say if you want to run for re-election, don't support an income tax increase. Well, I think that's preferable to this gross receipts tax."

You might not like his position, but you know where he stands.

Perhaps, all those years as a plumber, taught him how to drain away the effluent.

Blago and the "little guy"

Blagojevich says he wants to stand up for the "little guy" and take on the corporate fat cats.

His solution?

Tax the heck out of business.

In fact, he's pushing for the largest tax increase in the history of the state of Illinois.

During testimony before the Illinois House last week, he said that some corporate CEOs earn more in a day than some of their workers earn in a year.

Such comments make for good political theater but contribute little toward sound public policy debate.

Why does the governor think raising business taxes will hurt the paycheck of the CEO more than the janitor who cleans his corner office or the secretary who types up his memos?

Wal-Mart CEO Lee Scott made $23 million last year. If he were to cut his salary to zero and distribute the savings to his 1.5 million employees, everyone would come home with an extra $15 a year in their paychecks.

It's easy for politicians to cite CEO pay and stir up class envy when calling for raising taxes on business. But how much a company pays in taxes, has far more impact on how many people it employs and how much it pays them than what its CEO earns.

It would be wise for the politicians in Springfield to remember that.

Scott Reeder is the Statehouse Bureau Chief for The Daily Journal and newspapers serving Moline, Rock Island and Ottawa. He can be reached at sng@springnet1.com, or 217-525-8201.