Dykstra letter

Turn down the statue

I have just read that George and Lura Lynn Ryan may have their statues erected in Cuba. If I were Mr. and Mrs. Ryan I certainly would not consider this an honor as the possible funding will be from the government of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

Chavez is one who is doing all in his power to overthrow our U.S. government and makes no bones about his hatred of our president and government.

I don't know who Charles Serrano is, but it appears he is a friend of Cuba and Venezuela, and I would like to know what he thinks he will gain from this effort.

In my book having my statue erected in Cuba under these circumstances would be a slap in the face to our country. As a concerned citizen I hope the Ryan's will not agree to this proposal.

Eunice Dykstra

St. Anne

Lights out

A large "you're welcome" to Bill Yohnka, Unofficial Kankakee Ambassador. For your letter commenting on Kankakee; Your interpretation of my letter, regarding Kankakee, was almost 100 percent correct. My comments, you said, epitomized a "self-esteem problem" in "our community."

For you see. Kankakee has earned its self-esteem problem. One need only look north to the growth and expansion of Bradley and Bourbonnais to see a thriving community. Kankakee just stands around, doing nothing and saying, "Hey, we have a great community." The problem is you don't. Like it or not there is nothing going on in Kankakee. All you hear is, we're going to get a discount mall, a race track, a convention center. Yada, yada, yada.

Perception is reality. Yet you continue to elect a mayor who's only accomplishment seems to be making parking lots and buying or renting more government buildings. Do you really believe that if Chicago gets the Olympics somebody will come to Kankakee? Once again, for what? As far as my never admitting to your perceived, "in 2016 Kankakee will be a prime example of a possible thriving community." I would be glad to, if I'm around and it happens.

My guess, however, is that the only way Kankakee will thrive is for Bradley and Bourbonnais being so successful they will have to annex Kankakee. Your pride in Kankakee may cause you to turn out the lights on your way out.

Robert Krall

Bourbonnais