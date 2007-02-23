Guest viewpoint: Global warming is all baloney

By Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais

Simply put, the media has not been presenting the whole story. They would have you believe that man-made global warming is an absolute scientific fact. That global warming has never taken place at the rate it is today and the consequences can only be dire and ultimately disastrous for man if we don't halt it now.

Facts!

A. Global warming is a not consensus among scientists. Forty-one percent of all scientists in the U.S. either doubt or strongly doubt that the current warming trend is caused or can be prevented by man.

B. The earth was warmer and there were more "greenhouse" gases in the atmosphere from about 1000 AD to 1300. Greenland grew crops.

C. Most of the groups (Sierra Club, ALF and others) have only hysteria to offer. Short of drastically altering the lifestyles of prosperous nations and curtailing progress in Third World nations, dramatically cutting quality of life and shortening it, they can offer nothing.

D. Most real scientists will tell you the earth has been through many warming/cooling cycles and more than likely sun activity variations are responsible for them.

E. What is really behind this hysteria are people who hate capitalism because they can't control it. You and business solving the problems in the most economical way that adds to your comfort and prosperity is not the answer for them. Let me elucidate.

1. Old growth forests give out more carbon dioxide than they consume; they still don't want them cut down or thinned. (They don't weep when a 100-year-old person dies, just a tree.)

2. Ethanol, the darling renewable fuel of environmentalists, emits more nitrous oxides into the atmosphere than traditional petroleum based fuels. It is also subsidized 51 cents per gallon by the federal government and given preferential treatment with tax favors and subsidies all along the route to your gas tank. At the same time ethanol imported from countries like Brazil is taxed 54 cents a gallon. You pay both ways. Ethanol, according to my trusted mechanic, is also harder on engines. Now add to that, you're going to pay more for everything made from corn, how are we doing?

Hansen can be reached at rhmh1@sbcglobal.net