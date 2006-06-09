Exposing injustice wherever he finds it

Because it is the duty of a journalist to expose injustice wherever he or she comes across it, I have no choice but to dedicate the rest of my professional life to reversing one of the most outrageous injustices of our time.

So I will not rest until Chubby Checker is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. When I say I will not rest, I don't mean that to be taken literally. I'll probably take an occasional day off. And I definitely won't be doing much about it in August, because that's when we're supposed to visit my mother-in-law in Vermont. But the rest of time I'll be devoting all my energy to correcting this inequity.

The fact that Chubby Checker is not already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame probably is as shocking to you as it is to me. Like me, I'm sure you assumed that any Hall of Fame with room for The Velvet Underground, Eddie Cochran and Ricky Nelson probably would have dedicated an entire wing to Chubby Checker by now.

His records speak for themselves. Or, at least, they would if you could find a record player on which to play them.

It started in 1960 with "The Twist," which immediately became a No. 1 hit and the anthem for a restless young generation that no longer would be satisfied dancing the polka and the hokey-pokey.

But those who predicted Checker had used up all his moves with that release quickly were proven wrong. Following "The Twist," he displayed his diversity by recording "Let's Twist Again," "Twisting the Night Away," "Slow Twistin'," "Twist It Up," and "Twist Off Cap." He went on to become the only artist to have five albums in the Top 12 all at once. The only one to have the same song hit the No. 1 spot twice. The only one to have 9 double-sided hits.

But his biggest impact was not due to the breadth of his musical genius. It was, and still is, felt on the dance floors of the world. Because "come on baby, let's do the twist," was more than the poetry of a rebellious young generation set to music. It was a sociological and political statement. A defiant rejection of the repressive rules of previous generations that said in order to dance in public, you needed a partner in your arms. Or, at least, in the same room.

"Dancing apart to the beat," it was called, and it changed forever the face of social dancing, freeing an entire generation of goobers and gooberettes from having to go through the humiliation of trying to find a dance partner willing to touch them. You still could, if you wished, dance with a partner. But if you got out there by yourself on a crowded floor and twisted solo, who could tell the difference?

So with all Chubby Checker has meant to five decades of entertainment, the fact that he is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is not just an injustice and an outrage. It is a mystery. A puzzle. A you gotta be kidding me.

All I can guess is that the reason he hasn't been enshrined alongside such legends as Black Sabbath and the Sex Pistols has to do with drugs.

He may not have used them.

