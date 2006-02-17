How to waste your time more efficiently

Because a generation that multi-tasks also needs to multi-relax, it soon may be possible for Americans to combine two of their favorite ways to waste time: Going to expensive sporting events and tapping on the keys of battery-powered devices.

A St. Louis company has introduced SkyBox, a Wi-Fi device that can be rented at sporting events for somewhere between $10 and $20. It will enable fans in the stands to call up statistics, view replays of highlights and enjoy many other advantages that other fans will miss because they were too cheap to rent a SkyBox and too stupid to notice that at one end of the stadium there is a scoreboard the size of the Gateway Arch showing most of the same stuff. The company hopes to have the device available in some baseball parks by mid-summer.

Let's take a look at how this device could enhance your baseball viewing experience: There are runners at first and third, the shortstop is batting and you want to know what his average is with runners on first and third.

As you're punching in the information, the guy on first steals second. Which you don't see, because you are busy punching in information. So now you to go back to your device to find out what the shortstop's average is with guys on second and third. Plus call up a replay of the stolen base you didn't see. While you're doing this, the pitcher drills the batter with a high hard one, both dugouts empty and a brawl erupts. All of which you miss, because you and your device are trying to find out the shortstop's batting average with runners on second and third.

When order is restored, the bases are loaded and the catcher is batting. Naturally, you want to know his average with the bases loaded. But you still haven't seen the guy steal second. While you're searching for that replay, an incredible blonde in Spandex shorts and a barely legal tank top arrives at the game and sits two rows in front of you. Every guy in the stadium notices her. Except you, because you're looking for a replay on a 4-inch screen of a guy sliding through dirt.

You watch the replay and then tap the keys to find out the catcher's batting average with the bases loaded. While you're staring at your little screen, the catcher hits a screamer to the third-baseman. The third baseman catches the ball, tags the runner before he can get back to third, then tags the runner coming from second. It is the first unassisted triple play in the history of the franchise. The third baseman's teammates mob him, fireworks explode from the scoreboard, the fans are screaming their lungs out and the blonde gets so excited she jumps up and her tank top slips down around her Spandex.

You, meanwhile, are looking at a 4-inch screen displaying the information that the shortstop's average with the bases loaded is .243.

Eventually, though, I'm sure many fans will be using this device to search for statistics and highlights at major league sporting events.

Except for soccer, which has no highlights.

D.L. Stewart's e-mail address is dlstewart@coxohio.com or you may contact him through this newspaper.