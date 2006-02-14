Ordered to give

The State of Illinois, which has trouble running its own business, wants to tell hospitals how to run their business.

Last month, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan unveiled a plan to require not-for-profit hospitals to channel eight percent of their operating costs to fund charity care for the uninsured.

Now we are all for charity. And hospitals care for the uninsured anyway.

What smarts, and what ought to be challenged, is Madigan's insistence that "hospitals have not held up their part of the deal." The naming of an exact number is just as maddening. The assumption is that hospitals spend less than one percent on charitable care. The Illinois Hospital Association says the real number is four percent. Locally, we're sure it's much higher.

The two Kankakee County hospitals had different reactions to the legislation. Provena St. Mary's president George Miller said he had not had time to review the legislation or check Madigan's methodology. The hospital, he said, was proud of its charitable commitment and remains "dedicated to caring for every patient who walks through our doors, regardless of their ability to pay." A Riverside Medical Center spokesman noted that the hospital wrote off $8.9 million in debts last year and had $3.3 million in charity cases. The feeling from here is that the bill, House Bill 5000, should go through the Illinois Hospital Association and the Illinois Medical Association for analysis.

If anything, the trend in recent years has been for the state to not hold up its end of the bargain. Whenever Illinois is broke, it just goes into slow pay mode when it comes to doctors, pharmacies and hospitals. It is not uncommon, one local hospital spokesman said, for Illinois to be six months behind in paying its bills.

So if any law is needed here, it's a law requiring the state to promptly pay its bills -- let's say within 60 days.

That number is vital -- and reasonable. It would help all hospitals. For the small independent pharmacy, though, prompt payment by the state can mean the difference between staying in business or not.

Madigan's bill calls for charity care for any person or family at 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

That seems great. But it's another something-for-nothing approach. In the last 20 years, 49 hospitals have closed in the state, victims of a sagging state economy, slow state reimbursement and soaring malpractice costs. The Illinois Hospital Association says this legislation would push 28 other hospitals to near bankruptcy. This is bad legislation, another state mandate that paints legitimate groups as somehow "bad" and punishes them. It should not pass, at least in its present form.

It's one thing when the government gives away the taxpayers' money. It takes a lot of chutzpah to tell others how much they must give.