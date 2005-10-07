This week's Journal editorials

The Illinois Appellate Court, in a split 2-1 decision, overturned an earlier Illinois Pollution Control Board decision that rejected the Town & Country landfill in rural Otto Township. This sets a bad precedent in all sorts of ways. It's amazing that lawmakers have no problem dumping on a neighboring community, but will reject asphalt plants or junkyards that draw neighborhood complaints.

Exploration is part of mankind's history and should not be casually abandoned. As the nation ponders a return to the moon, it is easy to dismiss exploration as an expensive whim, since the benefits, if any, pour down in future years. Technologies pushed now will be common later. Maybe it matters only to the visionaries.

Mike Rolintis is the man charged with turning things around for Kankakee Junior High School and he appears to be tackling the problem. In a school where only 42 percent of the students are toeing the line now, he wants 90 percent to be making state standards. It's not easy to handle in six hours a day what someone may have missed for the first 13 years. But society has no choice, excuses won't cut it. Only hard work and innovation will do.

Hints and wisps of school consolidation among Bradley, Bourbonnais, St. George and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School have turned into a limited debate. Our view is that school consolidation has the potential to save lots of money in school administration, in school supplies and in school transportation. We should cautiously explore what school consolidation has to offer.

The governor recently "released" $195 million in projects for Illinois. About $4.8 million is coming to the Kankakee area. Among those projects, Kankakee streets, renovation of the old Kankakee Library and expansion of the County Museum. While those are all well and good, the one that got away was the women's prison in Pembroke. The barley begun structure still stands. Its completion could generate permanent, well-paying, unionized jobs, something that the area has been pining for -- for 25 years.

We've been saying it and now President Bush is saying it too. We need to start conserving energy. Close your chimney flue, buy a humidifier or wash your clothes in cold water. Try car pooling or using public transportation. It's the daily simple things that ordinary citizens do that can make all the difference in the world.