This week's Journal editorials

Thumbs Up -- Gov. Rod Blagojevich ordered police departments to begin keeping data on race and traffic stops in an effort to see differences in stops involving minorities. Now, the next step would be to find out if things are getting better. To do that, we need to keep gathering information. As everyone learns the results of the data, the results are bound to get better.

Change of Direction -- Whether or not New Orleans should be rebuilt is a huge issue. Cities exist in locations for a reason. New Orleans is the second busiest port in the U.S. The attitude of defeatism is a measure of just how poorly this situation has been handled that so many would think of giving up.

Thumbs Up -- Kankakee Community College is presenting dramatic new opportunities. The college has broken ground for a new $9.4 million Fine Arts and Technology Center. New science labs, a greenhouse and art studies will aid students in a number of classes. Also, KCC is holding GED and adult basic education classes in the historic Majestic Center in downtown Kankakee. We commend them for bringing the college closer to the community.

Change of Direction -- African-American police officers sued Kankakee, claiming promotion tests had not been fairly administered. A jury earlier found that claim to be unfounded. The remaining issue in the suit, whether the test had an unequal impact, was settled out of court. The department already had diversity training and a pretty diverse police force. The fact that they are doing well should not bar them from doing better.

Change of Direction -- A lot of the supplies donated for Hurricane Katrina victims aren't what they really need. One-quarter of the donations are used clothes, which are costly to transport and often inappropriate for Gulf weather. Unanimously what charities say they need is cash. There are needs that will be long-term and extra giving will be needed in the coming months.

Thumbs Down -- The possibility of stopping the Town & Country landfill now appear to be slim to none. The Illinois Appellate Court, in a split 2-1 decision, overturned and earlier Illinois Pollution Control Board decision that rejected the landfill that would be built on land annexed from rural Otto Township. This sets a bad precedent in all sorts of ways. It's amazing that lawmakers have no problem dumping on a neighboring community, but will reject asphalt plants or junkyards that draw neighborhood complaints.