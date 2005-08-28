Dust in the wind

Will the furor over Cindy Sheehan translate itself into a national anti-war movement?

Sheehan's son Casey was killed in Iraq. The mom then camped out at President Bush's vacation home in Crawford, Texas, lobbying the media over and over again to encourage the president to come out and meet with her.

For a couple of weeks, the story captivated television news. There was good video of the complaining mom, and good video about the Texas natives complaining about the traffic brought by the complaining mom. Finally, the anti-Bush Web site, MoveOn.org, helped organize nationwide protests, including one on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn.

One fact has been basically under-reported throughout: Bush has already met with Sheehan. She just didn't like his answers. She's also spent considerable time criticizing the president, both before and after her vigil.

Which brings us to the basic reason why last week's protests are far from the beginning of a national anti-war political movement.

Throughout American history, there have been plenty of protests against war. Just about all our wars, save Korea and World War II, had doubters, protesters and draft resisters. One noted opponent of the Mexican War -- Abraham Lincoln.

Yet only one war was actually stopped by demonstrators -- Vietnam. The anti-war movement then began with teach-ins. Students gathered around college professors to learn the history and politics of Vietnam. Once people understood (or thought they understood) the war, opposition to the draft mushroomed. Thousands burned their draft cards. Ultimately, in a democracy, you cannot fight a war if the voters or troops do not want to fight.

None of those arguments is relevant today. The war is a non-issue among the young. Because they won't be drafted to fight, many are not paying attention. Last week's protest featured some new people, but was basically a meeting of liberal regulars, with an average age of about 35.

The battles and casualties are invisible in the media, save for the occasional hometown funeral. Who among us could find Fallujah on a map? People went nuts because gasoline went up 50 cents a gallon. No one seems to know, or be concerned, about the link between American deaths and the price at the pump. What if during the battle of Anzio, the media had used its best reporters on a pizza taste-test comparison?

We don't know enough, or don't want to know enough, about where we're fighting or why we're fighting. We have learned the lesson of Vietnam well enough to be determined not to blame the troops. What we have forgotten is that international relations and history demand more attention and knowledge than who's ahead on American Idol.