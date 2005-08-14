Honoring a hero

As the saying goes, "All gave some. Some gave all."

Few of the still living have given as much in the defense of freedom as Jim Kasler.

Kasler, the first man to earn three Air Force Crosses. may soon be honored with a memorial statue, a life-size bronze on Dixie Highway in Momence. The statue would sit north of the Civil War memorial in front of Range Elementary. A group of resident plan to take up donations.

It is entirely appropriate that this be done. In a sense, it is both a personal honor and a way of remembering America's forgotten war in Vietnam.

Far too often a society waits until someone has passed. Then they're missed. Kasler, at 79, is still with us. He has already been honored both by Olivet Nazarene University and by Riverside Medical Center as a Samaritan. He should, however, be honored by all of us, and remembered for future generations.

His career began as an 18-year-old B-29 tailgunner over Japan. Earning his pilot's wings, he went on to fly 100 combat missions in Korea, becoming America's 15th jet ace.

In Vietnam, Kasler flew F-105 Thunderchiefs, earning an Air Force Cross for leading a near-flawless attack that turned Hanoi oil storage tanks into billowing fireballs.

On his 91st mission over Vietnam, Aug. 8, 1966, he earned a second Air Force Cross by returning to combat to help cover another pilot who had been shot down. North Vietnamese flak ruptured the hydraulic controls in Kasler's plane. His right leg shattered as he ejected.

He endured six and a half years in prison, never breaking despite repeated torture. His courage in captivity earned him his third Air Force Cross.

In a sense, too, the statue would be a way of honoring all Vietnam veterans. There are, throughout the county, many memorials to World War II and the Civil War. There are a handful to the Spanish-American war. Bradley makes a point of honoring all wars at its memorial on Broadway.

But there's scant mention of Vietnam. The hindsight of history now makes it clear that our men and women there were underappreciated. For years, there was a depth of feeling untapped and unrecognized. When the moving Vietnam Memorial wall came to Perry Farm a few years ago it drew huge crowds.

That sentiment ought to be permanent, honoring Kasler, honoring all those who served and honoring all those who were POWs.