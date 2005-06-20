Unfortunate state of economic development in area

By Joseph Perry

Perry Group, LTD.

Several years ago, The Daily Journal attempted to resurrect a feature article that described the "most powerful people in Kankakee County."

During the period asking for recommendations from the readers, the editorial staff was visited by Tony Perry, who described to that editorial staff that the question was ridiculous. If The Daily Journal really wanted to know who held power in this community, they should look in the mirror, as it was they who bought ink by the drum.

The feature article never ran after the Journal considered this. The dynamic of power, or more appropriately responsible influence, is an interesting concept when this fact is considered. Sometimes power is mistaken for blind ambition and a disregard for common sense.

Almost a year ago, a local fellow who fancies himself as one of the "powerful'' in Kankakee County, approached Tony Perry with a threat that if he did not resign as executive director of Area Jobs Development Association, he would be both humiliated and ruined. It is interesting to note that this "gentleman'' had no formal affiliation with the non-profit agency, which was created 23 years ago by Perry along with other local figures who were interested in genuine community development.

As someone who was intimately involved in this matter, I will share my opinion why this action occurred. This "emissary" embarked on a crusade to influence the Board of Directors of Area Jobs Development that Perry was a detriment to economic development in Kankakee County and should be removed.

Perry chose to react with lucidity (and uncharacteristic calm). You see, he was under contract. With massive regret, Perry shielded himself within his rights inherent in this contract.

The last ten months have been tumultuous for many involved in the economic development programs of Kankakee County. Aggravation caused by a ridiculous vendetta has confused any genuine consideration of proper initiatives. I will personally assert that actions created by this battle have cost the County of Kankakee $1.1 million in lost grant funds. This is all over someone's fragile ego.

Many local business leaders who initially thought that this unification was pure and genuine have seen through the fa