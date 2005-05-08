Poem for the ages and answers about moms

Doug Kearney of Bradley faxed over this classic:

Little Miss Muffet decided to rough it

In a cabin old and medieval,

But a bounder espied her

And plied her with cider

And now she's the forest's prime evil.

Kids' answers about mothers, gathered from Sunday School classes:

Why did God make mothers?

She's the only one who knows where the Scotch tape is.

How did God make mothers?

God made my mom just like he made me. Only he used bigger parts.

What ingredients are mothers made of?

They had to get their start from men's bones. Then they mostly used string, I think.

Why did God give you your mother and not some other people's mom?

God knew she liked me a lot more than other people's moms like me.

What kind of little girl was your mom?

I don't know because I wasn't there, but my guess would be pretty bossy.

Why did your mom marry your dad?

My grandma says that mom didn't have her thinking cap on.

What's the difference between moms and dads?

Dads are taller and stronger, but moms have all the real power 'cause that's who you got to ask if you want to sleep over at your friend's.

If you could change one thing about your mom, what would it be?

I'd make my mom smarter. Then she would know it was my sister who did it and not me.

Hmmn.

Some politicians feigned surprise when George Ryan was snubbed at the dedication of the Lincoln Library. Ryan should not have been snubbed. He was perhaps the politician with the best vision of the project -- and the one who made it happen.

But politics is all about "what have you done lately?"

Burdened by his commutation of death sentences and the state's poor financial condition, Ryan left office on an unpopular note. Ryan's opposition to the death penalty made him a worldwide figure. Fame is fleeting. Politicians are fickle.

Dennis Tobenski, a 2000 Herscher High and Illinois State grad, has composed two songs that were performed by Illinois State University's Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir.

Tobenski's work, "Elegy" has three movements, the third of which is a moving setting of the poem "Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep." "Elegy" was composed in response to Sept. 11,2001.

Denton Tobenski, his brother and a sophomore at Illinois State, was a soloist at the premiere. Dennis now lives in New York, where he takes classes from composer Daron Aric Hagen.

"The final test of a leader is that he leaves behind him in other men the conviction and the will to carry on."

-- Walter Lippmann, 1889-1974, American writer and journalist. Sent in by contributor Ric Edwards.

