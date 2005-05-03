Grandma remembers and God expects us to help

Sent over in the e-mail pile:

A three-year-old boy opens a birthday gift from his grandmother. It's a huge super-soaker water pistol. He squeals with delight as he heads over to the nearest sink.

His mother turns to grandma.

"I'm surprised at you. Don't you remember how we used to drive you crazy with water guns?"

Grandma smiles back at mom.

"I remember."

Plenty of moments of inspiration at the annual luncheon by the Junior League honoring the community's top volunteers.

A story was told by The Daily Journal's own director of community relations, Pam Dunlap.

A man was indignant as he passed a beggar.

"Why, oh, why" he sent up a prayer, "doesn't God do something?"

"I did do something," God answered, "I created you."

Dieter Jaehn, golf pro at the Elks Country Club and the driving force behind bringing the Futures professional women's golf event here, makes the point that this will be a big, big deal for the image of Kankakee County. The event is set for the first week of June.

Oprah gets an e-mail every week with the latest details of the Futures Tour.

There will be coverage on the Golf Channel, which goes into 50 million homes.

A display of James Bond memorabilia is being planned by Kankakee County Bond collector and aficionado Doug Redenius. Among the material coming -- a white Lotus sports car.

Mike Downey of The Tribune penned these quotes from longtime San Diego Padres baseball broadcaster Jerry Coleman. There are piles of legendary Coleman quotes.

Among the best:

"Ron Guidry is not very big, but he has the arm of a lion."

"Sunday is Senior Citizen Day. If you want to become a senior citizen, just call the Padres' ticket office."

And about the Cubs' Glenn Beckert:

"Well, I hope before Glenn goes, he'll come up here so we can give him a big hug and a kiss. Because that's the kind of guy he is."

And the best all-time.

"There's a deep fly ball! Dave Winfield goes back ... his head hits the wall. ... it's rolling toward second base."

Keynote speaker George Miller, president and CEO of Provena St. Mary's, quoted these positive one-liners:

"There is no traffic jam on the extra mile."

"People who say it can't be done should not interrupt those getting it done."

And

"It's easy to make a dollar. Hard to make a difference."

