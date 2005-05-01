Something is wrong

Depending upon where you get your news, our penal system is a success or a mess. Crime is down, but our prisons are over-crowded.

It seems the top news stories over the past few months have been about missing young girls who have been found sexually abused and murdered. In the two most recent tragedies, both victims fell prey to registered sex offenders. The Jessica Lunsford story captivated then infuriated us after it was learned that her murderer had lived very near her Florida home.

In another news item, the latest government reports claim that crime is down, yet our prison population is increasing. This phenomenon can be easily explained. About 30 years ago, America got tough on crime. In particular, petty drug offenders were given stiffer sentences. Of course illegal drugs are still a lucrative business because only the little drug dealers were sent to jail.

Political careers were made on this agenda as candidates responded to America's cry for safer neighborhoods. Law enforcement cleared our streets of the millions of nickel-and-dime pot pushers, and the courts obliged the criminals by giving them long-term accommodations in jails. Some repeat offenders fell victim to "three-strikes-and-you're-out" laws that led to thousands of men and women being sentenced to life in prison for crimes such as petty larceny, drug trafficking, and ticket scalping. Mandatory drug sentencing laws and laws that limit early releases have also contributed to the over-two-million prison population.

Now we are seeing the consequences of our over-zealous effort to reduce the crime rate. We spend more money building prisons while schools, both public and private, are closing. We lay off teachers by the thousands while our prison workforce is growing.

As more offenders enter prison than the number being released, our penal population is heading in the same direction as our national debt -- out of control. Nonviolent offenders occupy too many cells instead of being put into behavior treatment programs; sex offenders, even violent ones, get released and are only required to register with local authorities. Even though some sex offenders themselves and many experts agree that there is no effective treatment for criminal sexual behavior, some states even allow the villain's "sex offender" designation removed from an offender's record if he or she has not been caught for a specific period of time.

No one would advocate letting any criminal off the hook, but when Martha Stewart spends more time behind bars than some child molesters or sex perverts, something is wrong. Because she is such a threat to society, America now knows every move Martha Stewart makes on a daily basis. However, too many sex offenders are out and about, and we have no clue who they are or where they are until it's too late.

If that isn't bad enough, the Chicago Sun-Times reports that the State of Illinois has a practice of releasing sex offenders and placing them in nursing homes. The state's logic seems to be that sexual predators released to nursing homes only victimized children. Maybe there is a difference between a 79-year-old prey and a nine-year-old prey.

If the death penalty is too good for child predators, and the law won't allow us to keep them locked up forever, I guess providing them older vulnerable victims is one way to protect our children while helping ease the prison population predicament.

