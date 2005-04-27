April 21

Whoever is in charge of who gets raises in the district really needs to look at some of the programs, and how the money is wasted. People who really need an increase who are losing their homes. It makes no sense that a lot of employees are on welfare when they are supposed to have government jobs. How can they afford to take of their own children, when they can't take care of their own? It's really sickening when you see how many people in authority come to work with brand new cars.

Tom DeLay is not doing anything illegal, unethical or different than Nancy Pelosi or the Clintons who hired their daughter, Chelsea. Until they come up with a law that they have broken, then forget it.

I'm sure there is going to be a lot of pressure put on you to not compare gas prices around our area. I think it's a great idea. Don't buckle; do it. Let us know who is gouging us.

I am outraged that the people hired a board member. He should have resigned from the board before he was interviewed. If he was not hired then he would still have been the president of the park board. This is a conflict of interest, and I think the public should not stand for it.

The city has to do something about the Dairy Queen on Station street. There is always a blockage of traffic turning into the alley.

So the Kankakee Kultivators are selling tickets for a garden walk. Would each part of every garden look exactly the same? Will they look the same year after year? This is the way they do downtown Kankakee.

People should call their congressmen or state representatives because government has borrowed so much money from Social Security. If they put it back then they would not have a problem with it. But government never puts anything back.

KVPD. They had a very good candidate who applied for a job at the park district. He was told that he was over-qualified.

The new TV listing: I don't like it. Go back to the way it was. The print is smaller and harder to make out. If you're looking for a movie you could spot it right away because of the colors. If you got a good thing going leave it alone. Another thing I don't like is that you stopped printing the lottery on the back side of the front page. Why? It's too much gas to go down to the gas station to get a ticket to see what the lottery listing is.

Fire department was very unprofessional and inconsiderate to be testing their air horns on their fire trucks between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. at night.

I cannot believe that people are complaining about how much time it takes to fasten a seat belt for a child on the bus. What's more important: the safety of the children, or a couple of minutes of time it would take for them to buckle their seat belts? It would inconvenience the poor school bus drivers. Oh well.

Congratulations to all of the people who were recently elected to school boards and will be seated in the positions shortly. Congratulations for stepping up and doing community service. Keep up the good work. Thanks for taking care of our schools for us.

I don't have a problem with your new format in the paper. It looks all right to me. I don't see any big difference with the print. But, people are right about the TV guide. It's got to go. I can hardly read it. I'm only 40 years old and have 20/20 vision. I can't imagine some of the elderly trying to read it.

For the person who said that Speakout sounds like a hillbilly: If you could think of something better to call in, then why don't you do it?

I'm glad they got the city buses. People who complain about the buses have their own vehicles. Thank God that we have the city buses.

I'm so glad that the person who was offended by the T-shirts hanging on the railing in front of the Municipal Center never had the horror to deal with heartache of sexual abuse. This person needs to consider himself very lucky. I applaud the Village of Bourbonnais for having the compassion to address the issue, and to give notice of it during sexual awareness month.

If every single family in Kankakee County composted their own landscape waste, it would not make a dent in the amount of waste received at the Joyce Farms.

