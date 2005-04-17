Debt to society

Should Kankakee County make every effort to collect back debts?

You bet.

Every unpaid fine, every blown off speeding ticket, every skipped license fee is made up by the regular taxpayers. As in many things in life (sort of like the way your health insurance works), those paying the bills right along are picking up the cost for those welshing on their debts.

Kankakee County is in the midst of a well-publicized effort to collect $26.6 million in uncollected tickets, fines and court fees. One needs to ask why the problem was allowed to get this bad. If you're doing the math, it amounts to $266 for each of Kankakee County's approximately 100,000 residents.

Government in Kankakee County sometimes, it seems, operates with the paramount objective of protecting the jobs and payrolls of people working for it, rather than solving problems. Even so, allowing the debt to pile up this large would seem to take an extraordinary amount of sleeping at the switch -- for many years.

The debts stretch back to 1972. The average American moves once every seven years. The likelihood is getting payment on debts older than, say, three years is pretty slight. Chances of collecting bills from 1972 are akin to collecting stardust and moonbeams. One might as well try to tax the dead.

We suspect the nonpayers, too, fall into two categories. Some could pay and didn't. But there are probably just as many, if not more, who just can't. Many of the people who wind up in court paying fees and fines were impoverished to begin with.

Instead of focusing on the back pile, the clear goal should be to stifle any new debts -- to collect the cash before the person departs the courthouse.

It is a worthwhile effort then, but don't hold your breath waiting for a Cunard ocean liner to arrive stocked with back cash. It's bound to be more like a dinghy.