Slow speed violation and great bumper stickers

News item:

Kankakee County Sheriff Tim Bukowski's campaign fund pays a $1,350 fine for a violation of campaign finance laws.

This appears to be a "no big deal." The violation was a failure to make a required report within 48 hours.

The bigger time question is this: Why does it take TWO YEARS for this information to work its way through the legal system?

What's the old saying about justice delayed being justice denied? Campaign finance reform laws were all the rage in the 1960s and 1970s. The idea was that a better-informed public would yield better electoral results. Sadly, everyone, including newspapers and the rest of the media, largely ignores the reports.

There is one reform we would like to see. Violations of any kind must be dealt with before the election is over. That's fair to both candidates.

Bumper stickers, sent over by John Fox:

"If we quit voting, will they all go away?"

"Cover me, I'm changing lanes"

"He who hesitates not only is lost, but is miles from the next exit"

"I do whatever my Rice Krispies tell me to"

And

"Heart attacks: God's revenge for eating his animal friends"

From Arnold Schwarzenegger:

"I think that gay marriage is something that should be between a man and a woman."

The AARP Bulletin had an article on government doublespeak. Donald Rumsfeld won the 2003 Foot in Mouth prize for this moment of clarity:

"There are known knowns. These are things that we know we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are some things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. These are things we don't know we don't know."

Lest you think we are only picking on Republicans:

"My vision is to make the most diverse state on earth, and we have people from every planet on the earth in this state."

-- Gray Davis, who lost to Arnold.

"It's hard to beat a person who never gives up."

-- Babe Ruth, sent over by frequent contributor Ric Edwards.

You can contact Phil Angelo at pangelo@daily- journal.com; fax him at 815- 937-3876; or write: Phil Angelo, The Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Sq., Kankakee, Ill., 60901.