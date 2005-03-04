Saving Amtrak

There are all sorts of misconceptions about public transportation.

But here's a basic thought to remember: All forms of public transportation are subsidized by the government. That's true in this country and true in all Western democracies.

Are you flying out of an airport? Chances are the airport was built with public funds. State and federal governments are about to spend millions to expand O'Hare. Millions of dollars in studies and land acquisition have already been poured into Air Peotone.

Are you driving? A fresh mile of Interstate costs $1 million.

Using a public bus? More than half of the funds to support public bus systems come from state and federal dollars, not the fare box. That's true of even heavily used systems, like the suburban PACE.

But for some reason, any subsidy for the public passenger train system, Amtrak, comes under fire.

In his recent budget, President Bush proposed slashing the Amtrak subsidy from $1.2 billion to about $360 million. The remaining money would all be spent in the northeast corridor -- the heavily populated area that links Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

That may make some economic sense; but it would spell the end of most passenger train travel in the rest of the country, severely curtailing service around such Midwestern hubs as Chicago and St. Louis.

There is, of course, an emotional link to passenger train service. The Burlington Zephyr, The City of New Orleans and the Green Diamond are etched in our memory, even if we have not ever ridden them. The nostalgia over railroads is especially true in Kankakee, which would not even exist had not the Illinois Central decided to stop here.

But preserving a national mass transportation network has real benefits, too. Maintaining a national rail passenger system is one small part of an insurance policy against rising oil and gasoline prices. The overall cost, too, is scarce enough to account for less than one penny on every federal dollar of the budget.

Some cuts may be inevitable for Amtrak, but halting the trains would be a disaster.