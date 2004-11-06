Preserving green space

One of the hardest things to do is to invest in the future.

If you're struggling to make ends meet, saving up just seems like so much foolishness.

That's how we feel about preserving parks and green space. All indications point to a growing resugance in the home-building and home-buying market in Kankakee. About half of all sales, several sources have told us, are people moving into the county from out of the county.

At the same time people are coming in, jobs seem to be moving out -- at least the old manufacturing jobs that we once knew.

So what does that tell us?

Kankakee County is moving toward a suburban lifestyle. How we adapt now will largely determine whether the suburban pattern can be sustained. If we want to sustain it, we'll have to plan for it -- even spend a bit of money for it.

Transportation is part of the equation. We have, in the past, advocated greater use of mass transportation. Metra is needed farther south, along with linking our area bus system to the suburban PACE system. If you want commuters, you must make it easy for them to get to jobs.

The same thing goes for recreation. As the homes fill in farmland, the wide open spaces that we now take for granted will fade away. The burgeoning population will eventually fill the pool, use all those picnic tables at the parks and tee up on local courses.

Thus, we continue to encourage Manteno to maintain its golf course. Selling it off for another condo development eases a short-term budget crisis, for sure. But another development would add little to community life, while the ability to have a golf course in one's town is a pretty nice amenity -- one that can be used to sell homes to a whole lot of people.

The course now is running at a $46,000 deficit, about what it costs for one high school science teacher. Community opinion, as taken in an advisory referendum, is fairly well split. Meanwhile, a "Save the Golf Course'' group has formed. The temporary solution could be as simple as a fund-raising golf outing on the very same course.

Once closed, of course, the links would never be coming back. The chance of ever even acquiring that much land from a nearby developer would be slim. It is worth giving the course every possible opportunity to succeed.