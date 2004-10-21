Waterman still top-drawer and local pun repeated

It's a joke that's made the local rounds before, but Olivet Nazarene University President John Bowling repeated it in a recent presentation before the Kankakee Kiwanis Club.

Bowling, along with Kankakee Community College President Jerry Weber and new Kankakee School Superintendent Brian Ali, was part of a program discussing a new Alliance for Education that will have college students tutoring Kankakee public school students.

The administrators all get along well.

Bowling told the tale of giving Weber a tour of the Olivet campus. As he showed him the new Weber Center at Olivet, President Bowling quipped that Olivet already had a building named for the new KCC president.

The building is actually named for a donor family.

The counter quip was that KCC might name a recreational facility for Bowling.

Maybe even include the new superintendent, as in the:

Bowling Ali.

Ahhh. Groan.

Halloween is the nation's biggest retail sales holiday now, except for Christmas. So Halloween gimmicks abound. River Valley Supportive Living Residence brought us a Halloween basket with a twist.

It had the usual candy bars, but also a disposable Kodak FunSaver camera. The cameras are being given to residents.

They are being asked to take photos of their family, friends or trick- or-treaters. The Residence will pick up the cameras Nov. 5 and then award prizes for the three best, with the top prize a digital camera. The other prizes are $100 and $50 gift certificates to Target.

Hey, send us the winning photos and we'll publish them.

If you know your local history, you know that Kankakee County has a link to Waterman pens. I was flipping through a Fahrney's pen catalog when I came across an ad for Watermans.

A Waterman Charleston, engraved with your name, on special for $119. A Waterman Edson, with a gleaming blue and gold art deco design, sells for $535.

Frank Waterman, born in the tiny Kankakee County town of Altorf, would chuckle at the longevity of the pens he helped make famous. His brother Lewis was the acutal inventor of the pen. Frank's speciality was sales.

He set up a booth at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Eventually becoming a pillar of New York society, Waterman ran for mayor of New York.

"The nearest way to glory is to strive to be what you wish to be thought to be."

-- Socrates, Greek philosopher, quoted by contributor Ric Edwards.

