If you ever think Kankakee County is broke, ponder this: The government is about to spend $200,000, hopefully a bit less than this, to study how much space it needs to take up.

'Twas only 15 or so years ago that all of Kankakee County government was contained in the courthouse. Ever since then it's been growing like Topsy. Bank buildings and grocery stores have been consumed by the growing government.

Thus, this is not a new issue. Nor is a space-needs study a new item.

The county had a 1995 study by Kimme and Associates showing it needed more space. Then there was a 1998 study by SGA Limited of North Carolina saying more space was needed. A 2002 study by the National Center for State Courts said more space was needed.

Here, we make a bold prediction. The study will show more space is needed.

You almost have to resign yourself to the proposition that a larger government is on the way. It's a chicken and egg. Do the number of government jobs expand to fill the space? What comes first -- more square footage or more civil servants?

A population projection of 160,000 by 2030 seems optimistic, given county history; yet it is possible. That being true, we would work for some expansion, but keep it modest.

So here we lay out one basic proposal. If more space is needed, bid it out. Ask for proposals, rather than make sweetheart deals. Consider renting rather than buying.

That would make the assumption that if the county solves some of its problems, it might be able to conserve. Change need not always be consuming more and more. Doesn't a decline in crime count for something, save us something?

Head back to the founding of the county. On a 4th of July, a sesquicentennial ago, the site of the current courthouse was deeded over to the county for the munificent sum of a buck.

Maybe we view them through the lens of history as prairie-country bumpkins, but they knew how to drive a bargain.

You know -- you can learn from history.