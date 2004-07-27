Iraq costing plenty at home

By Karen Dolan

The number of U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq has hit 900. Add the fallen troops from the U.K. and other countries, and that figure already topped the 1,000 mark. An estimated 16,000 additional U.S. soldiers have been wounded and sickened. Many lost at least one limb. And over 11,000 Iraqi civilians have been killed in the war.

Most Americans realize that people are dying, even if they don't see photos or footage of the body bags. Yet they haven't heard enough about the many costs of the Iraq War. The facts are startling.

The government has spent more than $150 billion in taxpayer money thus far, and that price tag is likely to grow by at least $50 billion a year while Iraq remains occupied. Economist Doug Henwood estimates that this war, if the U.S. military stays there for three more years, will cost U.S.households an average of $3,415.

The war is also affecting U.S. communities, health care and education, as military spending pushes domestic needs to the back of the bus.

For the money spent thus far on the war, the National Priorities Project estimates the government could have provided 23 million housing vouchers for America's growing homeless population.

Or the government could have funded or provided health care to 28 million Americans, helping reduce the roughly 18,000 unnecessary U.S. deaths every year suffered by the uninsured.

The gap between the rich and the poor in the U.S. is growing more rapidly than in any other industrialized country. Programs for low-income children, like Head Start, can help fix this in the long run, yet more than half of all Head Start programs endured cuts in the past year as the U.S. occupied Iraq with military force. If the U.S. hadn't spent all this war money, and instead made young children its top priority, 20 million more youngsters could have gotten a better shot at success through a Head Start.

Meanwhile, state and local governments are falling short. Federal policies like the tax cuts President George W. Bush gave the wealthy, coupled with the huge military costs, are contributing to costs and lost revenues in all states of nearly $200 billion between 2002 and 2005.

Tight state budgets have forced states to cut drug assistance to AIDS patients, to freeze or cut state assistance for college tuitions and to cut eligibility for Medicaid.

Drastic cuts in education are felt at the local level too. Last summer, Cleveland cut all summer classes. Buffalo saw 300 teachers lose their jobs and closed three schools. South Carolina laid off 2,000 teachers and greatly increased class sizes.

Reserve troops and National Guard are being called up in enormous numbers and spending long successive tours in Iraq. Military families left behind face hardships associated with the loss of a breadwinner. Some report experiencing bankruptcy, hunger, unemployment and poor housing conditions.

Despite these sacrifices, we are actually less secure at home and abroad now than before the U.S. invaded Iraq.

According to a new survey by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, less than one quarter of surveyed cities have received any of the promised homeland security funds designed to assist state and local "first responders," such as police officers and firefighters who handle emergencies.

National Guard troops make up about one-third of the U.S. troops in Iraq. Their deployment places a particularly heavy burden on homeland and community security as many of these troops are local "first responders." Almost half of all police forces across the nation have lost officers as a result of deployment to Iraq.

Finally, even the State Department admits that terrorism is rising. Last year reported the largest number of terror-related incidents deemed "significant" than any time in the history of these records. The Institute for Strategic Studies estimates that the war in Iraq has accelerated recruitment to al-Qaida and made the world less safe. Anti-Americanism has skyrocketed dramatically around the world since the invasion of Iraq.

Taken together with the insecurity in basic human needs and quality of life at home, it seems that we have paid too high a price and gained too little in return.

Karen Dolan is a Fellow at the Foreign Policy in Focus/Institute for Policy Studies and Director of the Cities for Peace and Progressive Challenge projects there.