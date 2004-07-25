Wrigley woes and a story from the Bible

Wrigley Field is venerable.

Wrigley Field is old.

Wrigley Field is a tourist attraction in its own right.

Remember all those years when the Cubs were awful. The Cubs would market just coming to see the stadium and hearing Harry Caray intoxicatedly warble "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Charming for some. It worked.

But Wrigley Field became a whole lot less fun recently when a couple of chunks of its roof decided to fall down. Mayor Rich Daley, a White Sox fan and one that loves to jibe at The Tribune, threatened to shut down portions or all of Wrigley if the fans were in danger.

There's a tendency to think this might not be serious. Tourists still flock into the Colosseum in Rome, and it's two millennia older than Wrigley.

But modern engineering has been known to fail. A decade ago part of the Connecticut Turnpike dropped into Long Island Sound. A hotel walkway collapsed in Kansas City 20 years ago. The Point Pleasant, W. Va., bridge plunged into the Ohio River a generation ago. Each incident killed dozens.

Careful inspection is wise. Particularly in a structure that suspends thousands in mid-air.

Plenty of good stories at the annual volunteer appreciation banquet put on by the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. The event was held at the Quality Inn.

Greg Curran, of the secretary of state's office, told this tale:

There was a young man about to turn 16. He wanted to drive so badly he could taste it.

Passing an auto dealership with his dad, he spied an immaculate red Corvette. It was love at first sight. The boy begged. The boy pleaded. Could he have that red Corvette.

The father listened, then pulled over and thoughtfully responded.

"Son, if you get straight A's next semester, read the Bible every day and get a haircut, I'll get you that car."

The teen went to work.

Hitting the books as never before, he studied and studied. Each night he would read from the Bible. Starting with Genesis, he was steadily working his way through the Old Testament.

When the report card came, the teen tore it open. A after A after A after A. He ran to his dad.

"This is a perfect report card. Can I have the car?"

"Well, it is a great report card," the father said, "and I know you have been reading the Bible. But what about the haircut?"

"Dad, from what I know of the New Testament, Jesus had hair just like mine. Can I have the car?"

"Son, if you would have been paying better attention, you would have noticed that Jesus walked everywhere he went."

