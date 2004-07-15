Enron justice too slow

You get what you pay for in a capitalistic society like America. That includes justice.

Lea Fastow, wife and co-conspirator of Andrew Fastow, an Enron Corporation big wig, began serving her one-year sentence this month.

Ms. Fastow was indicted last year on six felony tax and conspiracy charges. After she and her husband worked out deals with prosecutors, Lea is serving only a 12-month sentence for signing a false tax return and helping her husband hide some income, a mere misdemeanor. Not a bad idea if you can get away with it.

After she completes her term, her husband will begin serving his 10-year term. Therein lies the problem. Bonnie and Clyde received their justice at the same time. What makes white collar criminals Andy and Lea so special?

We have a husband and wife team of corporate criminals getting special treatment even before they are in jail. This couple was allowed to avoid serving simultaneous sentences because it would adversely affect their two young children, both under the age of ten.

Since when does the court take family into consideration when sentencing lawbreakers? After the Fastows were indicted, why didn't the Texas Department of Children and Family Services immediately remove the kids from that unlawful environment and deem their rich parents unfit?

Would Mr. and Mrs. Crack Dealer be given the same consideration? Of course not. We have thousands of single mothers in jail for petty drug crimes. Were these mothers ever given any say or consideration about the welfare of their children after their sentencing?

Worse yet, when the husband and wife teams of G.I. Joes and G.I. Janes were called up to fight in Iraq, they were not allowed exemptions to have their tours of duty modified for the sake of their children. Where is the concern for the psychological damage to the children of military parents?

The Fastows are not only criminals, they have also become turncoats who are willing to help the prosecution catch even bigger Enron fish. For their cooperation, they will be well taken care of. Their kids have nothing to worry about, nothing about their own daily survival or the safety of their parents. On the other hand, military dependents have to cope with not just the absence of parents but the daily reminders that their mom or dad could be secretly returned in a flag-draped coffin under the cover of darkness.

The Fastows are wealthy people even without the illegal money they acquired. Lea is a real estate and grocery heiress. Unlike our poorly paid military moms and dads, the Fastows could afford the best care for their children during their incarceration. The longest period of separation is just 12 months, even less if you take into account time off for her good behavior, which she has vowed to do. The honest parents serving in the Middle East have no clue or input when or if they will return, and good behavior in Iraq may get you an extended tour of duty. Just like our court system, our military sends its bad soldiers home.

The kids of law abiding, poor, proud, and honorable parents get no special consideration from our government while kids of rich and criminally inclined parents get top treatment. That is American justice.

Whenever a family is involuntarily separated, children will suffer, and their welfare should be paramount. This is true for all kids, not just the kids of the rich and infamous.

