Process too slow

The Jordan Times, Amman:

The trial in The Hague of former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic before the war crimes tribunal on the former Yugoslavia ... appears to be open-ended after dragging on for two years now.

... Even before this former leader fell ill, the international legal process was too slow and too lenient in passing sentences.

The trial of other people accused of committing crimes in Croatia, Bosnia or Kosovo had also been dogged by repeated delays. And ... the sentences were too lenient for the crimes.

'Fahrenheit' ads

The Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal:

Citizens United dubs itself "America's premier conservative research organization." Hard to say what premier stands for: It blames President Clinton for leaving America vulnerable to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. And it wants Sen. John Kerry to apologize to the military for his outrage at the abuse of Iraqi prisoners. Also, Citizens United wants the Federal Elections Commission to ban all advertising for Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 9/11" after July 31, if not the movie itself.

Citizens United argues that ads for the movie amount to anti-Bush political commercials. Therefore, they fit the definition of "independent expenditures" that specifically help one political candidate or another. The McCain-Feingold campaign-finance law bans those expenditures when they're close to an election or a political convention. The Federal Elections Commission is actually taking Citizens United's demand seriously. ...

Natural selection

The (Baltimore) Sun:

Flirtations with Republican John McCain aside, the selection of North Carolina Sen. John Edwards as John Kerry's running mate seems so natural that one can only wonder why it took months to make the decision. In the Democratic primaries, the 51-year-old Edwards proved a sizzling campaigner. He wasn't a Washington insider, or a multi-star general, or even a candidate who necessarily would broaden the party's base. Yet his "two Americas" message excited hard-core Democrats and working-class voters this spring in a way that Kerry hasn't always been able to match.

Energetic and charismatic, Edwards brings a gift for public speaking and a connection to average Americans that helps balance Kerry's more patrician image. ...

Scathing report

The Times Union, Albany, N.Y.:

Just a month ago, when George Tenet unexpectedly resigned as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, some pundits said he was getting out because he had to -- that is, before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence issued a scathing report on the CIA's failure to get it right about Saddam Hussein's alleged weapons of mass destruction. On Tuesday, those pundits were proved right. It's difficult to see how Mr. Tenet could have remained on the job in the face of what amounts to an indictment of his leadership.

The report is sure to heighten the debate over President Bush's decision to go to war against Iraq, and might be used to provide some cover for it. ...

Demands response

The Times-Picayune, New Orleans:

A report tendered to Congress as part of the No Child Left Behind Act ... demands a serious response.

Charol Shakeshaft, a professor at Hofstra University's School of Education, analyzed research on sexual misconduct in schools, looking at nearly 900 documents. That is the first such analysis.

Two large teacher organizations are finding fault with the report, saying that it lumps together harassment with molestation, which makes the problem seem worse than it is. ...

But alarm over sexual harassment isn't misplaced, and criminal behavior isn't the only thing that's unacceptable in schools. The report's author said she didn't concentrate solely on abuse because sexual harassment can also be extremely damaging to children -- and she's right.

The fact that this report doesn't make those distinctions doesn't mean it isn't valid; it does mean that more research is needed. In fact, the report itself points out that there has been no nationally financed effort to collect data on sexual misconduct in schools.