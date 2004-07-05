Technological gap

A disturbing gap is occurring in American technology.

Just 30 years after winning the space race, American innovation appears to be on the wane. It's a trend that touches both schools and contemporary society.

A new poll shows that fewer than two out of three new teachers coming out of universities are very qualified to teach today's science. That comes on the heels of a job study last year that found that the number of college students seeking scientific-related careers is dropping drastically. While the United States once ranked third in the world in that category, we have now slipped to 17th.

What does that mean?

It means that in the future, an increasing number of our chemists and engineers will be imported from overseas. Our supply may not meet our demand.

Of course, this is not all bad. The same disparity occurred in medical training 30 years ago. The importation of educated doctors from around the world helps both tolerance and understanding. Moving to America to take up work is part of the American dream.

But our society would be remiss if we did not begin preparing the next generation better for the jobs that will exist.

Why, in short, has this happened?

In today's electronically media-drenched world, science fiction seems more exciting than real science. Children know more about Star Wars and Star Trek than about our real astronauts.

Self-esteem training and grade inflation have a place, but children need to be taught that real self-esteem comes from competence and skill.

The idea has to be reinforced that real studying involves work. Sure, entertaining children and keeping their interest are part of the deal; but it's not everything. Learning is work.

Too much emphasis on getting along has left some children, and parents, with the idea that social skills are everything and knowledge is nothing. Despite the book title, "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten," you really don't. And if you're hiring a heart surgeon, an accountant or an electrician, you want someone who learned a whole lot after kindergarten.

All this is particularly relevant for economics. If we continue our headlong plunge toward a service society, then perhaps knowledge doesn't matter. We can just all sell fries and clothes to each other. But if we want to make things, to manufacture things, we must have knowledge -- mastering sciences.