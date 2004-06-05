Give the ultimate Father's Day gift

If I contacted her, the p.r. woman's e-mail promised, she would give me information about the "ultimate Father's Day presents." And, while messages from public relations firms normally are the easiest of all e-mails to delete, this one intrigued me.

Because finding the right presents for fathers is our greatest shopping challenge. Buying presents for Mothers poses no problems. Mom is -- or says she is -- thrilled with anything you drop in her lap. Flowers. Candy. A five-carat diamond. It's all the same to her.

Kids are a snap, too. The only tough thing about shopping for kids is figuring out what NOT to buy them. Aunts, uncles and any other family member with whom you did not live for your first 18 years, or so, consider themselves lucky if you buy them anything.

But Dads? What do you give to a person who says, "Aw, you don't need to get me anything." And really means it. How do you find something that shows respect, honor and love? In a manly way.

For decades Father's Day shopping was no big deal. It was a second-rate holiday, anyway, not much more important than Groundhog Day. Neckties and aftershave were plenty good enough. Greeting card companies did not get rich on Father's Day. Long distance carriers companies didn't have to put on extra operators for the third Sunday in June.

Then advertisers discovered fatherhood. Suddenly, newspapers and magazines were crammed with ads for the "perfect Father's Day present." According to Madison Ave., what Dad really wanted was everything from radial tires to weed whackers.

But the ads never fooled anyone. If Dad wanted radial tires, he would have bought them himself. If he didn't have a weed whacker, it probably was because he didn't want one.

What makes it even trickier is the cost factor. Dads don't feel right about accepting expensive gifts from their kids. It makes no difference whether the kid can afford it. Bill Gates' father would be uncomfortable accepting a present from his son that cost more than $100.

When one of my kids bought me a CD player, I felt guilty accepting it because I didn't want him spending that much money on me. Then I felt guilty when I used it, because every time I did it reminded me of how much money he had spent. But I felt even more guilty when I didn't use it, because he had spent all that money and I didn't want it to be wasted.

So when the p.r. woman replied to my e-mail, I was disappointed to learn that what she was pushing as the "ultimate Father's Day presents" included things such a barbecue grill, an entertainment center, a billiard table and a rec room bar.

All of those things, I'm sure, are very fine products. But none of them compares to a Father's Day a few years ago when one of my sons stopped by with his big, goofy grin and a present that apparently had been wrapped in an unlighted room. I don't recall what it was. Probably a tie or a weed whacker. All I really remember is that, before he left, he put his arms around me and gave me a hug that bruised several ribs. And, before he let go, he said, in a manly way, "I love you, Dad."

Sorry, p.r. lady. THAT was the ultimate Father's Day present.

D.L.Stewart's e-mail address is dlstewart@coxohio.com or you may contact him through this newspaper.