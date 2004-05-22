Rebuilding youth

"If we don't act now, our future is not very bright."

-- The Rev. William Copeland of Morning Star Baptist Church, speaking in response to a story about troubled youth in the area.

James Gordon, Kankakee's Affirmative Action officer, traveled to a national African-American Leadership Summit and came back convinced that something needs to be done for Kankakee's and for the area's youth.

We couldn't agree more.

In the recent Cities Ranked and Rated, educational achievement in the area came back as our number-one problem. Some would say a lack of education is preventing us from having better jobs. Some would say that the lack of good jobs leads to the low education. It really doesn't matter. Both ends of the problem need to be tackled -- and need to be tackled now.

In Kankakee County nearly one out of eight white students won't make it through high school. For minorities, the figures are much higher. Nearly three out of 10 African Americans won't make it. Nearly four out of 10 Hispanics won't have a high school diploma.

We'll let Gordon say it all.

"If these individuals don't have an education, they don't have a job. If they don't have a job, then they become a burden on the community and eventually they land in jail."

We do know that this is a complex problem. Sometimes school officials are battling uphill. School achievement is "uncool" among certain groups. Likewise, there have been 20 years of feel-good pablum and self-esteem building at the expense of hard science. Sometimes children and parents need to be told that learning is working. In engineering, medicine, accounting and whole bunches of things, you would want someone who absolutely knows what he or she is doing.

How to attack the problem?

More resources have to get down to the classroom level. That means saving money on administration and overhead.

More volunteers have to be found, or added in. That means setting an example at all levels.

Disciplinary problems have to be identified and isolated before they can disrupt an entire class. If you poll actual students, they will say, over and over, that the school usually knows who the bullies, drinkers and dope users are. They will say, too, that the best prevention program is swift punishment of those who break the rules.

Wholesome activities have to be created and supported in all schools. Studies show that Scouting, 4-H and Boys and Girls Clubs do work. That means money. That means volunteers. It's corny. It's old-fashioned. It works.

Lastly, and most importantly, neither the school nor the community can afford to shrug its shoulders and say,"This is the best we are going to get.''