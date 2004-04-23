Agreeing with the mayor and how Redenius started

The mayor again!

I confess that I had thought that Kankakee Mayor Don Green was about to ride off into the sunset. Green has been mayor of Kankakee 12 years. Wife Kay Green is retiring after leading the Kankakee school district for 11 years.

Green's tenure as mayor is now approaching historic proportions. In the last 40 years, the city has had only three mayors: Green, eight years of Russ Johnson and 20 years of Tom Ryan.

We have vehemently disagreed with the mayor on the giant landfill, but he's had some significant accomplishments.

The coming Exit 308 development south of town (the convention center and the park district swimming pool and ice rink) has the power to transform that end of the city, if not more. Downtown development has not been easy; but the new library, the farmers' market and the refurbished train station represent distinct pluses.

We also agree with his goals for the next term: wringing more cooperation out of the fire department and forcing reform of the Housing Authority. There always seems to be some reason why the fire department can't go the extra mile in a city that needs the extra effort. The Housing Authority, likewise, has been hamstrung by outdated thinking.

In short, we agree with the mayor more often than not. Now if we could only get him to back away from that dump.

Doug Redenius has turned his James Bond collecting hobby into a lucrative sideline. At last week's Kankakee River Valley Chamber of Commerce event, he related that he would be selling his collection in three years.

Appraised value: $1.6 million on a $60,000 investment.

How did he begin?

Redenius told the story to the Chamber of Commerce audience.

As an eight-year-old, he was dragged off to the movie theater in 1964 for a double bill. The first film was "Good-bye Charlie," which revolved around the idea of a man who was pushed overboard, drowned and came back as a woman.

"Interesting fare for an eight-year-old," he said.

But it was the second movie that caught his attention. "Thunderball" came on. A man peeled off a wetsuit to reveal a tuxedo underneath.

When the babysitter realized that the opening credits showed a nude woman in a bathtub, she covered young Doug's eyes, then hustled him out of the theater.

Later, his dad asked him about the movies. Well, the first one wasn't much, he said. But, Dad, you've got to see the second one.

That started a lifelong tradition of Redenius' dad taking him to the opening of each Bond movie. His dad passed away two years ago.

