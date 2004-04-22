Those new missiles don't work

By Victoria Samson

Minuteman Media

This year, we will see the purported fruition of Ronald Reagan's Star Wars dream. By October, up to ten missile defense interceptors will be lowered into the ground of a remote Alaskan military base. The Pentagon and the Bush administration will crow about how the United States is now protected against missile attack. The sad thing is that our missile defense protection is at about the same level it was back in Reagan's time -- that is to say, nonexistent, and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

It is a great exaggeration to say that a missile defense system is being deployed this year, as the technologies involved are so undeveloped that they have not been experimented with all at once, much less gone through the rigorous testing that every other weapons program must undergo before it can be put out in the field to protect our soldiers and citizens.

The interceptor missile, which is supposed to directly hit and destroy any incoming ballistic missiles, has had a sketchy development history. It made intercepts during only five out of eight tries during testing -- hardly an encouraging track record. But those intercepts were only achieved because the testers knew when the target was going to be launched, what it would look like, where it was going to fly and how fast it would be going. It is doubtful that a hostile nation would be so obliging as to give us similar information before launching a missile at us.

The new booster rocket, needed to get the interceptor in position, performed so horridly in its early development that a second rocket contract was awarded to another company.

The alternate booster vehicle's development has progressed slightly further, but it has yet to make an intercept. There were supposed to be several flight tests held this year, but they have been pushed back due to technical delays. Now it seems that the Pentagon will be lucky if it can hold at least one integrated flight test using the new booster with the new interceptor before the military brass declares the system operational. And even if it does, the rocket will not be able to use any of the radars needed to give the new missile defense system the capability to discriminate between real targets and decoys. These radars don't exist now -- and won't, for many years to come.

With so many missing, incomplete, and crude components, it boggles the mind that the government would put this missile defense system out in the field.

There certainly isn't a pressing ICBM attack threat. Intelligence sources have never pinpointed this fall as the maturation date of North Korea's ballistic missile arsenal. Where the interceptors are being placed (Alaska this year and California next) means that the United States is looking toward Asia for its missile threat. The only other countries from that region that could theoretically menace the United States are Russia and China, both of whom have far too many missiles for this fledging system to defend against, and both of whom in any case have no reason to attack the United States.

This leaves us with a domestic rationale for the speeded-up missile defense deployment. A quick look at the calendar confirms that the October deadline comes just in time for the November presidential election. Have the billions poured into missile defense in the last few years been nothing more than a colossal contribution to a re-election campaign?

Victoria Samson is a research analyst at the Center for Defense Information (www.cdi.org), a non-partisan think tank in Washington, D.C., that focuses on defense and security issues. A photo of Victoria Samson is available at: www.minutemanmedia.org