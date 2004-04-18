More landfill hope

After months, almost years, of no hope against the giant landfills, environmentalists in Kankakee County have reason to be encouraged.

The Waste Management landfill came up for a second vote before the Kankakee County Board and was turned down a second time.

That was a close vote, a tie vote.

Then, unanimously, the county board voted to appeal the Illinois Pollution Control Board's approval of the City of Kankakee giant landfill for Town & Country. The decision now goes to the 3rd District Court of Appeals in Ottawa.

The most likely grounds for overturning the city approval rests with the apparent failure of Town & Country to notify some of the surrounding landowners. The Waste Management landfill had been held up before, precisely for that same reason.

The county felt it had to appeal the city approval because there is still a chance that the county landfill could ultimately be approved in the courts. Indeed, the final decision in both cases could be up to judges.

Yet any delay in the approval is likely to work against the political success of those on both the city and county boards who voted for the landfills. Opponents are more active than ever. If protests seem to count, they are also growing in strength.

Perhaps, too, there is still the slim possibility of a city-county agreement that would result in a much smaller landfill designed only to serve the needs of Kankakee County.

There is a final irony. The county board helped start all this mess with a vote that unwisely removed a longtime safeguard. For years, it had been a given that Kankakee County would not allow the importation of garbage. The vote to allow it -- for profit -- opened the floodgates to Chicago trash.

If the county board stands firm and wins in court, they'll be heroes.

Better late than never.