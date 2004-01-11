In one sense, the economy is booming.

The Dow, which lingered in the 9000 range for much of the year, bounced over the 10,000 mark with a vengeance. If you gutted it out during the last three down years and kept investing in your 401(k), 403(b), mutual fund, or whatever, you should be just about whole again.

Profits are up, at least in some industries. The Christmas season was solid. It's an election year, too, which means incumbents of all kinds, from Washington to county courthouses, will be looking for projects to stimulate the economy.

But troubling signs remain.

Throughout all of December, in the midst of what is usually a good season for jobs, the entire economy created only 1,000 new jobs. CNN broadcast that an estimated 15 million people remain unemployed -- or underemployed. That counts the people who are on the government's roles, those who have given up looking and those who have part-time jobs but want full-time ones.

Each night, too, CNN has been rolling a list of firms that have shipped American jobs to other countries. They have answered the call for more goods by having those goods made somewhere else.

Years ago, much of the nation's auto manufacturing business was lost. Electronics went that way, too. Now, sadly, even high tech computer jobs are being exported to Asia. Chicago has seen even so humble a business as candy-making collapse.

This is both a short-term and a long-term crisis. America does need manufacturing. In the long run, we cannot all just sell insurance and clothes to one another. We must make something. Nor can we pretend that free trade is really free, when much of the world lacks environmental controls and worker safety, let alone decent wages.

Is there anything that can be done about this?

You bet.

Stop pretending that free trade is always the answer. There are some industries that should be protected. There are some strategies worth having. The consumer, sad to say, will not be willing to spend more at the point of purchase to buy American. Help him make that decision.

Tax breaks should be geared to creating American jobs. Period. Bigger breaks for jobs with full benefits. Period.

It's time to set up tax penalties for the closing of plants. No one wants to keep outdated plants running forever, but the closing of well-equipped plants just to cut wages should be taxed. Firms that take tax incentives and then close should be penalized, too. Firms that leave plants that require environmental cleanup must pay.

Fees and taxes gathered from such activities should be poured back into worker training.

Begin to tax Internet sales to save what is left of Main Street business.

Mostly, though, act now. Act as if creating jobs were a national priority. And don't pretend to do the same things as in the past, because the same things aren't working.