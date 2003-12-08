What's your biggest fear?

What is your biggest fear? Is it animal, vegetable or mineral? It could be the fear of getting caught doing something wrong or illegal. It could be the bully who lives down the street. My biggest fear of course has national security implications. My biggest fear is not a terrorist attack with weapons of mass destruction. That could definitely happen, but we are slowly improving our counter-terror capabilities in infrastructure protection, human intelligence and homeland defense. These improvements help reduce the probability of such a terrible catastrophe.

For a while this year, I was nervous about the North Korean artillery threat even more than their nuclear threat; but it now appears that the level of intimidation rhetoric has subsided, if only temporarily. I was also concerned about the war in Iraq and the fear of failure there, but that concern has diminished with new political initiatives clearing a path to the establishment of an Iraqi government next year and by increased military operations against the terrorists there. I am also convinced now that we are not going to face a Muslim jihad of any major consequence in the Mid-East, at least in the near future. Violence between Israelis and Palestinians is a constant. India and Pakistan seem to be making progress in resolving their dispute over Kashmir, a dispute that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war last year. And finally, diplomatic rival nations are at least cooperating in the war on terror.

There is only one catastrophic fear that I sweat about right now, and it is not connected to international events or politics. My number-one fear is that political divisiveness and hatred in the United States evolves into violent, paramilitary civil war and anarchy as depicted in many Hollywood films about our desolate future controlled by roving gangs of thugs. Could such a thing happen here?

Some of our enemies are attempting to destroy our society from within. My collage of perceptions includes the following observations: Good is having a tough time defeating evil; laws seem to protect the guilty and pressure the victim; the institution of marriage is dissolving into who knows what's next; our higher education system rewards mediocrity, encourages students to take the easiest path, while treading on our discipline and our history; "the inmates are in charge of the asylum;" we no longer have a common language or culture; diversity's celebration suddenly seems to divide and separate us, rather than unify us as a nation. And if you think that all this is bad, add rap jerk Eminem's new musical release to the list. In it he expresses a desire for the death of our president!

We do have "trouble in River City." The faults of a permissive society, lack of parenting skills and a dismissive legal system are tearing the moral fabric of our nation apart. But today there is "no fault," certainly not in individual actions, because there is less designation of individual responsibility. Are we following in historical footsteps which lead to the decline and fall of our empire? Whose fault is all of this? The answer is yours and mine, not "it's nobody's fault."

My biggest threat is being fed by "road rage" in many walks of life, particularly political. I love our country and because I do, I want to do something -- anything -- to contribute to a reversal of our fortunes. I hope that even a few written words can help change our troubled course. I hope that someone smarter and stronger and younger and more enthusiastic than I will read these words and initiate a movement to reverse our social and moral direction. That is totally reactionary, I admit; but we're not progressing right now. We are regressing. I'm not a Republican or a Democrat; but if I were either, I would encourage my party to grab the high ground and watch the other party drown. Our internal decay may soon become a priority national security issue.

Colonel Shaver is a retired U.S. Army officer and former faculty instructor at the U.S. Army War College. He may be reached by writing to the editor of this newspaper or by e-mail at dshaver630@aol.com